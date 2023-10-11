"Leave this man alone"; "He has enough pressure on him" - Conflicting reports about Rafael Nadal's Australian Open return annoy fans

Tennis fans are eager to witness Rafael Nadal's return on tour. However, they have expressed annoyance over the conflicting reports surrounding the Spaniard's comeback at the 2024 Australian Open.

Nadal has been out of action after sustaining a hip injury at this year's Melbourne Major. Tournament director Craig Tiley declared on Wednesday (October 11) that the former World No. 1 has given him the confirmation of his comeback at the tournament's 2024 edition.

"We can reveal exclusively that Rafa will be back. He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about," Tiley told Nine's Today.

However, Nadal's team has denied such claims, stating that it is too early to give a confirmation.

"We don't know anything about his schedule yet. We have seen the reports and comments but as of today, we wouldn't be able to confirm. It's too early to say, even for Melbourne," the Spaniard's spokesperson stated (via Daily Mail).

Conflicting reports over the Spaniard's return have left fans irritated. One fan opined that the 22-time Grand Slam champion should be relieved of such pressures and allowed to work his way back on the tour.

"I know media are eager but I need ppl to leave this man alone in peace. He has enough pressure on him. We all know what he wants, what he's working towards. He's more than earned peace and privacy to do that work," the user wrote.

Another user stated the rumors were spread to hype up the tournament.

"Craig Tiley’s announcement is nothing out of the ordinary for him. He made that announcement about Nadal without shame because he will do ANYTHING to drum up some hype for the Australian Open," the tweet read.

Here are a few other reactions from fans on the contradicting reports:

Rafael Nadal hopes to be 'competitive' on his return to the tour

The Spaniard pictured at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal recently expressed hopes of being 'competitive' on his return to the tour. The Spaniard, who has hinted that 2024 might be the final season of his career, expects to end things on a strong note.

During an interview with Movistar+, the 37-year-old conveyed reasonable but purposive expectations for next year.

"My hope is to play again, to be competitive again. The hope is not returning and winning a Roland Garros again, or in Australia, let’s get that straight. I’m aware that at this point of my life, that is very far off. I’m not saying it’s impossible, I’ve said it thousands of times, because things in sport change very quickly," he said.

Nadal played just four matches in 2023. He ended up on the losing side on three occasions. His only win came at the Australian Open first round, where he defeated Jack Draper in four sets.

