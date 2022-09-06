"CONGRATS Young King, you earned it" - LeBron James, Chris Evert, Andy Roddick, and other American stars congratulate Frances Tiafoe on his US Open 4R win against Rafael Nadal

Frances Tiafoe stunned four-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to reach his second Grand Slam quarterfinal on Monday. He looked in control for most of the three-hour, 31-minute contest at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Following his win, several stars from across the sporting world took to social media to congratulate Tiafoe and celebrate his performance.

Four-time NBA champion and double Olympic gold medallist LeBron James was one of the first to tweet his appreciation.

"CONGRATS Young King!!! You earned it!" he tweeted, followed by, "KEEP GOING!!!!!"

Tiafoe thanked the 37-year-old for his wishes before stating that the job was not done yet.

"Thank you big bro, we got some more work to do," he replied.

Also wishing the American was 18-time Major winner Chris Evert, who praised him for beating someone of Nadal's stature.

"Much respect for this guy Frances Tiafoe. A well deserved win over a great champion ⁦Rafael Nadal," she wrote.

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick and rising American star Coco Gauff, while ecstatic with Tiafoe's defeat of Nadal, were almost lost for words, tweeting out just his name.

"My heart is going a thousand miles an hour, I've never felt something like that in my life, honestly" - Frances Tiafoe on what it felt like to finally beat Rafael Nadal

Frances Tiafoe celebrates his win against Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe's win against Rafael Nadal not only took him through to the US Open quarterfinals but also gave him his first win against the 22-time Grand Slam winner. The emotions after beating a legend like Nadal were almost too much for the 24-year-old to handle. He said he had never felt anything like it before.

"I was telling my agent, I felt like the world stopped. I couldn't hear anything for a minute. Even shaking his hand, I don't even know what I said to him. It was such a blur. I was already tearing," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I could barely see him and my team. Everyone was up. It was just wild. My heart is going a thousand miles an hour. I was so excited. I was like, Let me sit down. Yeah, I've never felt something like that in my life, honestly," he added.

Frances Tiafoe will take on Andrey Rublev in the US Open quarterfinals.

