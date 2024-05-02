"Legend"- Boris Becker pays tribute to F1 legend Ayrton Senna on the Brazilian's 30th death anniversary

Boris Becker recently paid tribute to the late F1 great Ayrton Senna. May 1, 2024, marked the 30-year anniversary of the horrific crash at the San Marion Grand Prix that took the Brazilian's life.

Senna was a prodigy in the field of F1 and was an individual whose presence transcended the sport. Off the track, the Brazilian was well-adored by fans all over the world, and on the track, Senna exhibited his genius by winning the world championship title thrice in 1988,1990, and 1991.

On the 30th anniversary, of the Brazilian's fatal crash, Boris Becker posted a video of Senna, paying his respects.

"Legend !!" posted Becker.

The video saw Vivien Senna, sister of Ayrton Senna, talk about her brother's greatness on and on the race circuit.

Becker and Senna - Two contemporaries who ruled their sports at the same time

When Senna earned his laurels on the F1 circuit, Boris Becker achieved wonders on the court to capture the imagination of the sport-loving public in the world of tennis. Becker was considered a teen sensation as he won the Wimbledon championships in 1985 at the mere age of 17, making him the youngest to achieve the feat.

From 1988 to 1990 Becker met Stefan Edberg in a trifecta of Wimbledon finals, where he managed to win the title in 1989. Becker became the world No. 1 in tennis in 1991, at the same time when Ayrton Senna won his third world title to establish his supremacy in the sport.

Senna put his country on the F1 map by being one of only 3 F1 champions to come from the Latin American Nation.

Like Senna, Becker was able to do the same by putting Germany on the global tennis scene. At a young age, Becker led the West Germany team to back-to-back Davis Cup titles in 1988-1989. Since then Germany has managed to capture the multinational trophy only once in 1993.

Both these sporting icons had nicknames due to their achievements in their respective fields and individual style of gamesmanship. Senna was often referred to as Silvastone. The Silverstone circuit in F1 is one of the most prestigious tracks on which Senna won six times. The nickname came from the Brazilian driver's full name Ayrton Senna Da Silva.

On the other hand, Becker was known as "Der Bomber" due to German's immaculate ability to serve with precision with considerable prowess at net play.