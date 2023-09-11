"Legend says he's still screaming to this day" - Coco Gauff delighted by how her brother celebrated her US Open 2023 title win

After her maiden Grand Slam title win at the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff couldn't contain her joy at her brother's exuberant celebration. She joked that he's still shouting with excitement to this day.

Coco Gauff, the eldest of three siblings, was born to her parents Corey and Candi Gauff. She has two younger brothers named Codey and Cameron Gauff. She frequently credits her family's support as a significant factor in her success.

The US Open champion posted a video on her X (formerly Twitter) account showcasing her brother watching the television. He was screaming and jubilating the moment she won the match.

"No wonder my brother didn’t answer the phone. Legend says he’s still screaming to this day," Gauff joked in the caption.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff clinched victory at the 2023 US Open final by defeating Aryna Sabalenka. Her win marked her as the youngest American to achieve this feat since Serena Williams in 1999.

Although she lost the opening set 3-6, she bounced back to win the game 6-3, 6-2 in the second and third sets.

Coco Gauff hits back at critics after US Open title win

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka pictured with their US Open trophies.

During the post-match presentation following her triumph against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff delivered a notable message directed at those who had doubted her abilities.

She recounted how, back then at the Citi Open, she came across a tweet that dismissed her as merely a WTA 250 player. However, she went on to win the WTA 500 tournament in D.C.

Despite her victory, some doubted its significance. Yet, she continued to prove herself by winning the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati.

Even then, critics argued that her success was attributed to certain players not being rested and questioned whether it would translate into Grand Slam success.

"In D.C., I saw a tweet, 'She's only 250 Coco', I won that WTA 500 tournament in D.C. Then people were like, 'That's going to be it, it was a flop win.' Then I won the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati and people were saying I only won that because certain players weren't rested and that would never translate into a Slam," Gauff said.

The current No. 3 in the WTA rankings then expressed her satisfaction in proving wrong all those who expected Aryna Sabalenka to dominate the New York Slam final against her.

"Before my match tonight, people were like, 'She [Sabalenka] is going to crush her. She's going to take her to school and diminish the hype.' They said I'm only hype. There is something very satisfying about shushing your haters," Gauff stated.