Victoria Azarenka and her son Leo were recently spotted grocery shopping in Boca Raton, Florida.

The pair looked in high spirits earlier on Sunday (November 26), with the six-year-old piggy-backed on Victoria Azarenka's back as they took a stroll along the grocery store's aisle.

The 34-year-old documented the shopping spree on Instagram, writing that her son had adorably tried to help her with their bags.

"[Smile emoji], [Heart emoji] Leo said mom don't worry, I carry the groceries," Azarenka wrote on her Instagram post.

Quite interestingly, Victoria Azarenka's son had also donned Liverpool F.C.'s home jersey during their outing in Boca Raton — which has been the Belarusian's residence for some time now.

Azarenka gave birth to her son in 2016 with ex-boyfriend Billy McKeague. Although she previously confessed about being skeptical that her pregnancy would've end her tennis career, she admitted that there was actually nothing to be afraid of.

"I was scared, it wasn't easy. I knew I was going to come back but my first thought was, 'Oh my god I'm never going to play tennis again.' "But then it was all about knowing I was going to come back, and when I was going to come back," she told BBC last year.

The former World No. 1 stated that the pregnancy transitioned her body into maturity.

"I felt it was a blessing, but I still wanted to have my own dreams, and my own career. I felt so much stronger physically, and my body became so much better. I felt like my body finally matured into being a woman," she added.

Victoria Azarenka had a disappointing WTA tour season in 2023

Victoria Azarenka won only 23 of her 42 matches this year, in what was her worst season on the WTA Tour since 2019. It should be noted, however, that her physical conditioning has taken a hit at the age of 34.

The former World No. 1 began her 2023 season on a good note, reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open — where she lost to 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. The Belarusian failed to go deep at the big tournaments after that, though.

Azarenka's last Major campaign came at the 2023 US Open, where she lost convincingly in the second round to China’s Lin Zhu. She also had a disappointing end to her season, dropping three back-to-back matches at Guadalajara, Beijing and Hong Kong.