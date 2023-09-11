Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, Justin Timberlake and other celebrities attend US Open men's final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

A number of noted personalities were present to witness the 2023 US Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on Sunday, September 10.

The two locked horns for the 15th time overall and the third time in a Grand Slam final. The Serb beat Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6(4) in the semifinals while Medvedev triumphed 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 over top seed and last year's champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Several celebrities were in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to watch the highly-anticipated clash between Djokovic and Medvedev. This included Hollywood royalty Leonardo DiCaprio, Matthew McConaughey, and Nicole Kidman. McConaughey was seated close to Novak Djokovic's family.

Singers Justin Timberlake and Sting were also in attendance at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, as were Jerry Seinfeld, Martha Stewart, and tennis legend Stan Smith.

Rapper Lil Wayne was also in attendance for the US Open final, as were Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

Novak Djokovic claimed a historic 24th Grand Slam title by winning US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic went on to defeat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the final to win his fourth US Open title and 24th Grand Slam title. The Russian made things a little hard for the Serb during the second set but there was no stopping him, as he dropped just two sets en route to the title — both against his compatriot Laslo Djere in the third round.

He thus becomes the oldest player to win the New York Major in the Open Era at over 36 years old, surpassing Ken Rosewall, who was 35 years, 10 months, and 11 days old when he won in 1970.

The Serb has now set a new record for the most number of Major singles titles in the Open Era, surpassing Serena Williams.

He also equaled Margaret Court's tally for the most number of Grand Slams in tennis history. Djokovic's win will see him return to the World No. 1 ranking, dethroning Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, September 11. He now has a sizeable lead over the Spaniard, being ahead of him by over 3,000 points in the ATP rankings.

The Serb has had an impressive 2023 season, winning 45 out of 50 matches, with five titles to his name. The US Open is his third Grand Slam of the season, having previously won the Australian Open and the French Open. He also reached the Wimbledon final, where Carlos Alcaraz beat him.

The 36-year-old also triumphed at the ASB Classic in Auckland and at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

