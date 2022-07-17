"Let him play! It’s INSANE to not let one of the healthiest people on earth compete" - Jason Vale on Novak Djokovic possibly missing US Open 2022 

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic emerged victorious at Wimbledon this year, with the former World No.1 winning his seventh title at SW19 and 21st Grand Slam overall. However, the only fly in the ointment is that he will not be able to participate at the US Open this year and fight for a 22nd Major, which would see him go level with Rafael Nadal.

The current COVID-19 vaccination mandate for travelers to enter America makes it impossible for Djokovic to participate in the year's last Grand Slam as the Serb has stated that he's not willing to get vaccinated.

Many believe that Djokovic should be given an exemption as he was allowed to play last year with motivational speaker, author and lifestyle coach Jason Vale one of them.

The Brit, who took to Twitter to voice his displeasure, believes that Djokovic should be given an exemption given how fit he is.

"Let him play! It’s INSANE to not let one of the healthiest people on earth compete. Remember folks, if you’re vaccinated it DOESN’T stop you passing it or getting it so what possible ‘logic’ or ‘science’ is there in this decision? ⁦@DjokerNole," Vale wrote.

Uncertainity surrounding Novak Djokovic's participation at the US Open this year

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Flushing Meadows has been one of Novak Djokovic's happy hunting grounds. The Serb won the tournament thrice (2011, 2015 and 2018) and finished as the runner-up six times. He lost to Daniil Medvedev in the final last year, when he was on the verge of completing a Calendar Grand Slam.

Vaccination mandates for foreign travelers entering the country are a major stumbling block for Djokovic's participation in the US Major this year. The public has been divided on the idea of the Serb getting an exemption, with some backing the idea by bringing up the example of a few NBA players residing and playing in New York being given an exemption.

TennisBuzz @TennisBuzz



Australian Open:



Roland Garros:



Wimbledon:



US Open: STAT: Novak Djokovic is the first man in history to win two different Grand Slam tournaments at least seven times each.Australian Open:Roland Garros:Wimbledon:US Open: STAT: Novak Djokovic is the first man in history to win two different Grand Slam tournaments at least seven times each. Australian Open: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆Roland Garros: 🏆🏆Wimbledon: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆US Open: 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/UO1HHoatsQ

