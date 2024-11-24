"Let's not compare Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic yet" - Swiss' ex-coach

Roger Federer's ex-coach Paul Annacone suggested that it is far too early to compare Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to the likes of the Swiss, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Alcaraz and Sinner shared the Grand Slam spoils in 2024, with the Spaniard winning the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships, while the Italian triumphed at the Australian Open and the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are widely regarded as the two players who will go on to dominate men's tennis in the years ahead. Alcaraz, 21, shot to fame in 2022 after winning that year's US Open title. Since then, he has added three more Major titles to his haul. Meanwhile, Sinner, 23, has shown remarkable consistency this year, and is currently the World No. 1.

Recently, Paul Annacone, the veteran coach who worked with the legendary Swiss from 2010 to 2013, briefly touched on Alcaraz and Sinner's meteoric rise on an episode of the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast. The 61-year-old lauded the young duo's personalities and how they have stepped up to fill the void created in men's tennis by the departures of Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Yeah, that helps, when you see two great champions come on to the stage like Alcaraz and Sinner, with the humility and integrity they have," Annacone said. (at 27:36)

However, the iconic coach dismissed the duo being compared to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the famed Big Three, who have won 66 Grand Slams between them.

"It's going to be fun, but let's not compare them to the Big Three yet," Annacone added.

Earlier this year, former World No. 1 Mats Wilander offered a contrasting take to that of Annacone over how Alcaraz and Sinner compare to Federer, Nadal and Djokovic.

Mats Wilander's surprising take on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner weighing up to Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Mats Wilander (Source: Getty)

In an interview with Eurosport in October this year, seven-time Major winner Mats Wilander shared a bold assessment about Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The 60-year-old suggested that the young Spaniard and Italian pair are currently playing at a higher level than prime Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"They are following in the footsteps of the 'Big-3' in terms of level. I hope Roger, Novak, and Rafa are not listening, but in terms of level, when Sinner and Alcaraz are at their best, there is no way anyone has ever played better tennis, that the tennis ball has done more different, complicated, difficult things than the ball is doing between Sinner and Alcaraz," Wilander told Eurosport.

However, the Swede's take did not go down well with several fans, who were quick to slam his opinion.

