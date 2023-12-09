"Let's go for a quality preseason" - Rafael Nadal and Arthur Fils exchange wishes as they commence their practice sessions in Kuwait

Arthur Fils has sent his best wishes to tennis legend Rafael Nadal for the ongoing preseason after their recent training session.

Nadal took to his Instagram stories to thank Fils for a fierce ball-hitting session, to which the World No. 36 replied, "Let’s go for a quality preseason."

Fils was recently invited by the Spaniard to his training academy in Kuwait for a practice session ahead of the upcoming season.

Arthur Fils' Instagram story

The Frenchman is high on momentum, coming off a breakthrough season which he ended as the runner up of the 2023 Next Generation ATP Finals. In his post match press conference, Fils expressed his excitement on getting to train with Nadal.

"I was very happy, very surprised when he asked me to practice with him, it's such a big thing for me to play with one of the greatest players of all time," he said. "I will try my best for him but I have a big season coming so I will also try my best for myself. I will try to enjoy it as well."

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is all set to make his return at the Brisbane Open after a very challenging 12 months on the sidelines due to a left hip injury. His last match was against Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australia Open, which he lost 4-6, 4-6, 5-7.

Here is a clip from their training:

Arthur Fils' meteoric rise to the Top 40

Arthur Fils at the Next Gen ATP Finals

Arthur Fils has made tremendous strides this season, breaking through the top 200, top 100, and top 50 rankings.

The teenager won his maiden Challenger title at the 2023 Oeiras Indoor II, where he moved up 60 positions to end up as the World No. 195.

Further, he received a wildcard entry into the 2023 Open Sud de France, where he recorded his first win on the ATP tour against former World No. 7 Richard Gasquet. He also recorded wins over Roberto Bautista Agut and Quentin Halys before losing to eventual Champion Jannik Sinner.

He reached his second semi-final of the season at the 2023 Open 13 Provence in Marseille, where he defeated Stan Wawrinka in straight sets before losing to compatriot Benjamin Bonzi.

Fils won his maiden ATP title at Lyon by defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the final 6-3, 7-5. He entered the Top 100 on 29 May 2023, making him the youngest active player to reach this milestone.

The Frenchman recorded wins over Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas, got his first Major singles win at the US Open against Tallon Greikspoor, and represented Team Europe in the 2023 Laver Cup.

Arthur Fils was the top seed at the 2023 Next Generation ATP Finals, where he ended as the runner up, losing to Hamad Medjedovic in a thrilling final 4-3(6), 1-4, 2-4, 4-3(9), 1-4, which brought an end to his season.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here