"Let's do this guys" - Boris Becker excited for potential blockbuster Wimbledon men's QFs ft. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are set to light up the 2023 Wimbledon stage, and German Boris Becker is enthused and looking forward to the speculated quarterfinal clashes featuring the duo.

The three-time Wimbledon champion, Becker, who was earlier deported to his home state after serving a 30-month prison sentence concerning a violation of the Insolvency Act, expressed his enthusiasm for the grass-court event after adding the ATP Tour's Wimbledon predictions to his social media.

According to the post made by the ATP Tour, quarterfinal clashes at the All-England Club after taking note of the players' seeding are projected to bring out breath-taking performances and set a terrific bar in men's tennis.

The final eight are predicted to go down between Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud, and Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic.

In response to the thrilling clashes, the Briton added the post to his Instagram story and expressed his zeal to spectate and witness the predicted quarterfinal clashes.

"Let's do this guys," captioned Boris Becker.

Boris Becker posts a story for the quarterfinal prediction at 2023 Wimbledon

In 1985, the then-17-year-old Boris Becker became the youngest professional in history to clinch the men's singles Wimbledon title.

Furthermore, he coached Serbian Novak Djokovic for several years, during which he helped the latter win six Grand Slam titles.

Boris Becker backs Carlos Alcaraz's Cinch Championship victory

Carlos Alcaraz at the Cinch Championships - Day Seven

Boris Becker recently patted Carlos Alcaraz on the back for bagging his maiden grasscourt title at the 2023 Queens Club Championship.

Alcaraz overpowered Alex De Minaur in the tournament's final round with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, and with that, the Spaniard restored his status as World No. 1 in the ATP charts. He will now return as the top seed in the season's third slam.

Following Alcaraz's victory, the Briton was impressed by Alcaraz's remarkable feat and applauded the latter via his Instagram handle. Furthermore, the six-time Grand Slam champion also acknowledged the tournament's rich history.

"Congratulations Carlos! You have won a very prestigious grass court tournament with great history," wrote Boris Becker.

With the addition of the Cinch Championship to the Spaniard's belt, Alcaraz has now won five ATP titles this season. Despite having an injury-plagued season, the 20-year-old has advanced to a prominent stature and delivered impeccable results.

Most recently, Carlos Alcaraz was also featured in the much-anticipated Netflix Break Point tennis documentary, a thrilling TV series whose second batch of episodes was recently released.

