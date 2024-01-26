John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova engaged in hilarious banter while attempting to choose a team name for their match against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in Pickleball Slam 2.

McEnroe and Sharapova will join forces against Agassi and Graf in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, battling it out for a $1 million purse. While McEnroe and Agassi squared off against each other in the inaugural edition of the event as well, Sharapova and Graf will be making their Pickleball Slam debut on February 4, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

With less than 10 days until the highly anticipated showdown, both teams have ramped up their preparations and promotional efforts. McEnroe and Sharapova recently got together to land on a suitable team name ahead of the event.

The American presented a list of names to Sharapova for her approval, but the five-time Grand Slam champion was unimpressed with the majority of his suggestions. She dismissed 'Biggie Macs' as "terrible" and deemed 'Mac Daddies' to be "not great." The Russian appeared puzzled by 'Unpack the Mac,' prompting McEnroe to explain that it was reminiscent of McDonald's Big Mac.

Sharapova then came across the name 'Agassi Sucks,' a taunt directed at their opponent. However, the former World No. 1 clarified that it wasn't a serious suggestion but rather just a note he jotted down. Nevertheless, the Russian took a liking to it.

"Actually that's not one of them, I just put it in my notes," John McEnroe said.

"I actually quite like that one but we can keep going through the list until we find something," Sharapova responded.

After Sharapova struck off 'The Magnificence' as an option, she picked out 'Agassi Sucks' as the best choice, eliciting uproarious laughter from McEnroe.

"Let's just go with 'Agassi Sucks,'" she said.

"John McEnroe defeats himself, I'm worried about Maria Sharapova though" - Andre Agassi hails Steffi Graf as his 'secret weapon' to down duo

John McEnroe and Andre Agassi

Like John McEnroe, Andre Agassi hasn't missed an opportunity to take a dig at his compatriot ahead of their on-court battle. In a recent promotional clip for Pickleball Slam 2, Agassi confidently asserted that he didn't need to overthink his game plan against McEnroe because the seven-time Grand Slam champion is likely to "defeat himself."

"Mac [John McEnroe] is one of those guys who you don't have to overthink your strategy because he kinda defeats himself, I'm kinda counting on that as game plan A," he said.

While the former World No. 1 admitted he was worried about the threat Maria Sharapova would pose, he expressed confidence in his plan to deploy his "secret weapon," his wife Steffi Graf.

"But game plan B is being so much better, (then Steffi Graf points to herself) my secret weapon. We have 30 Grand Slams and Mac has 7. I'm worried about Maria though because if she gets into Pickleball I can see her being effective," he added.

Agassi teamed up with Andy Roddick in the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam. The duo triumphed over McEnroe and Michael Chang 3-1 to claim the $1 million prize money.