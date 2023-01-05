"Let's keep going" - Coco Gauff excited to reach her first quarterfinal of the 2023 season 

American tennis sensation Coco Gauff has kicked off her 2023 season with an impressive showing at the ASB Classic in Auckland so far.

Playing in New Zealand for the first tournament of the new year, the teenager reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 250 event by beating compatriot Sofia Kenin, 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

The top seed will lock horns with Zhu Lin in the last-eight. In her first match of the tournament, Gauff got past Germany's Tatjana Maria in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

After reaching the quarterfinals, the former World No. 4 posted on social media to celebrate her win over Kenin.

"First quarterfinal of the season, let's keep going," Coco Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

"2022 was great on and off the court" - Coco Gauff on her 2022 season

ASB Classic Media Opportunity

Coco Gauff recently reflected on her impressive 2022 season. Gauff reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open, where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. The American also reached the pinnacle of the doubles rankings and made her way into the top-5 of the singles rankings for the first time in her career.

In an interview with Tennis Channel, the World No. 7 reflected on 2022 from a personal perspective as well, as she voted for the first time in her life during the US elections. She also said that she lost her driver's license on her birthday, only a short while after receiving it.

"2022 was great on and off the court. I am a legal adult now. I voted for the first time and I got my driver's license. I lost it too on my birthday," Gauff said.

The 18-year-old further commented on her Roland Garros run, where she finished as the runner-up of the Grand Slam. Gauff did not drop a single set en route to her final of the Major.

"Pretty much upward from there, walking to the net, I just felt so happy and then the award ceremony during the final, I was very emotional. But then sadness and happiness, I think that's a moment in my life that will shape me to be better," Gauff said.

Besides the French Open, Gauff also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open. Up against Caroline Garcia, she lost to the French player, 6-3, 6-4.

