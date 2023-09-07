“Let’s keep it going” - Novak Djokovic shows love for Coco Gauff after she introduces him to the crowd at US Open

Novak Djokovic expressed his appreciation for Coco Gauff's introduction of him before his quarterfinal match at the 2023 US Open.

Gauff recently turned into an announcer for her session partner Djokovic, who was about to play Taylor Fritz in the last eight, to the crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after winning her quarterfinal match in straight sets against 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

"Okay, coming up next is the number one player in the world after the end of this tournament, 23 Slams I believe," Gauff said.

Djokovic shared the clip of Gauff’s announcement on his Instagram story and thanked her for her kind words.

"@cocogauff much love thank you lets keep it going," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

@djokernole on Instagram

Gauff and Djokovic have both been in superb form at the US Open, reaching the semifinals with relative ease. Gauff has defeated former Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Wozniacki en route to the last four.

The Serb has been dominant in his matches, beating Taylor Fritz, Borna Gojo, Laslo Djere, Bernabe Zapata Miralles, and Alexandre Muller.

Novak Djokovic will face Ben Shelton, and Coco Gauff meets Karolina Muchova in US Open 2023 semifinals

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

The US Open 2023 is reaching its final stages. Among them are two of the most dominant players of the year, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, who will face different challenges in their semifinal matches.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is aiming to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles and win his fourth US Open trophy. The Serb has been in superb form throughout the tournament, dropping only two sets in his five matches.

The 36-year-old defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the quarterfinals, extending his winning streak to 10 matches.

Djokovic will face Ben Shelton, who is playing in his second US Open main draw. Shelton has stunned the tennis world with his impressive run, which included victories over former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and 14th seed Tommy Paul.

The 20-year-old recently beat Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals in a four-set thriller.

Coco Gauff is also chasing history at the US Open. She is trying to become the youngest American woman to win a major title since Serena Williams in 1999. The 19-year-old has been dominant throughout the tournament, losing only three sets in her five matches.

The American defeated Jelena Ostapenko, 6-0, 6-2, in the quarterfinals.

Gauff will face Karolina Muchova in the semifinals. Muchova has also been impressive in her run, which included wins over Wang Xinyu and Sorana Cirstea. The 27-year-old defeated Cirstea in straight sets in the quarterfinals, reaching her second Grand Slam semifinal of the year.

Gauff and Muchova have played each other once before, in the final of the Cincinnati Masters last month. The American won the match in straight sets and secured her first WTA 1000 title.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis