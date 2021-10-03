"Let's make this a hell of a ride" - Stefanos Tsitsipas sends message to his fans ahead of Indian Wells 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas has a message for his fans ahead of the Indian Wells Masters. The event, the first to be canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, has been rescheduled from March to October this year, and Tsitsipas is one of several players excited about its return.

In a short clip posted on the tournament's official Twitter account, the Greek first acknowledged how long it has been since the players were at the site. He then asked the fans to show him some love over the next couple of weeks, and to help him make it a "hell of a ride".

"Hey everyone! Stefanos here," Tsitsipas said. "Guys it's exciting to be back since it's been a really long time since I've been back here. So please come support me, show me some love, this week, next week and all the time, be here."

"It is such a beautiful tournament to be competing in, hosted by Indian Wells," he added. "It just gives good vibes. Come support me and let's make this a hell of a ride."

Following the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic from this year's edition, Stefanos Tsitsipas will be seeded second at the tournament. Tsitsipas will be keen to improve his rather poor record there; the 23-year-old hasn't progressed beyond the second round in two previous attempts.

Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to finish his season on a high

Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the 2021 French Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in the middle of the best year of his young career, and he would be hoping to end his season on a high note. The Greek reached his second Major semifinal at the Australian Open and his maiden final at Roland Garros. He even led Novak Djokovic two sets to love at the claycourt Slam, but ultimatley lost in five.

Tsitsipas did make quick exits at the other two Majors, but has performed consistently at other tournaments throughout the year. The Greek has made five finals and won two titles, including his first Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo.

With a 51-15 record for the season, Tsitsipas is the tour leader in match-wins and on the cusp of surpassing his personal best of 54 matches won in a season. The 23-year-old also has a strong chance of ending the year ranked within the top three, after finishing the last two seasons ranked number six.

