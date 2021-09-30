Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells, says he's "sorry" he won't get to play in his "favourite place"

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the ATP Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells. The tournament announced the news on social media on Wednesday, informing fans that the Serb will not be gunning for a sixth title at the BNP Paribas Open this year.

“We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall,” said tournament director Tommy Haas. “We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert."

Djokovic took to Instagram to confirm the news, saying he was disappointed to withdraw from the event. The Serb added that Indian Wells is his "favorite place to go to" and that he hopes to compete next year.

"I am sorry I won't get to see my fans Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year," he wrote.

Djokovic first won Indian Wells in 2008 to seal the third Masters 1000 title of his career. He then lifted the trophy in 2011 before completing a hat-trick of wins at the event between 2014 and 2016. Since then, however, he has been unable to get past the fourth round.

Djokovic's most recent match on tour ended in a straight-sets defeat by Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2021 US Open. The Serb was gunning for a Calendar Slam, but appeared to struggle physically and was beaten 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 by the Russian.

Novak Djokovic has already qualified for the ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic has more to look forward to in the 2021 season

Novak Djokovic won three straight Slams this year, lifting the trophy at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon. He was unable to get the job done at the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open, but that does not take the shine off what has been an incredible season for the Serb.

"Three wins, three Slams and a final. For the last couple of years I've been very transparent and vocal about my goals, to play my best tennis at slams. I'm managing to do that," the Seb had said after the US Open final last month.

By virtue of his stellar performances this season, Djokovic has already qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals. Moreover, the Serb can still break a few more records in 2021.

If he wins the ATP Finals in Turin, he will equal Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season-ending event. Additionally, if he finishes the year as No. 1, he will be the only player to achieve the feat seven times.

Edited by Arvind Sriram