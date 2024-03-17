Carlos Alcaraz pulled off one of his most impressive wins of the 2024 season on Saturday (March 16), coming from a set down to defeat reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The last 48 hours have been a crazy ride for the World No. 2, who first had to battle a swarm of bees in his quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev. Braving a couple of stings to get past the German in straight sets, the Spaniard then had to wait out a rain delay against Sinner before he could fend off the Italian to book his spot in the final.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 win, the two-time Grand Slam champion joked about how bizarre his time in Indian Wells has been this week, wondering what oddity he would next experience in Sunday's final.

On a serious note, Alcaraz admitted that it was difficult for him to have such interruptions during his matches. Regardless, he was glad he kept his focus to power past Sinner at the end of the day and finish the match on a high level.

"Well, we were laughing about it with Jannik when it suspended, because I had bees, had the rain. Let's see what's gonna happen tomorrow. Maybe a random guy... Who knows? Yeah, it's difficult, let's say, you know, to start the match and then have to stop, start again," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"So, you know, that's warming up, it's difficult for me a little bit. But really happy with the things that I did, you know, in that stop, warmup again, really focus again. Well, I didn't start pretty well, but really happy to overcome, let's say, that problem and ending the match playing a high level," he added.

"It's great having Juan Carlos Ferrero with me" - Carlos Alcaraz on his coach's presence at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Carlos Alcaraz also spoke about his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's presence at Indian Wells this fortnight, remarking that it was great to have the Spaniard by his side after missing his presence at the Australian Open at the start of the season.

While the World No. 2 did not think Ferrero's presence made a great difference to him play-wise, he admitted that it was "special" for him to have the former World No. 1 alongside him given their long history together.

"Well, he's really important for me. I said before, it's great having Juan Carlos with me. I mean, every tournament that I go with him is special... I don't know, every time that I'm traveling with Juan Carlos is special because I'm with him since 2017. It's a long path with him, so it's special traveling with him. But doesn't matter that I'm going to play better with him or not," Carlos Alcaraz said.

In the final on Sunday (March 17), Alcaraz, the defending champion, will take on either Daniil Medvedev or Tommy Paul.