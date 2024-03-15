Carlos Alcaraz recently found himself in the middle of a bee swarm attack during the quarterfinals against sixth seed Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, leading to a suspension of the match.

Alcaraz, the defending champion, started his campaign against Matteo Arnaldi in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. Despite a slow start, the Spaniard managed to knock out the Italian 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-1.

In the third round, Alcaraz defeated 31st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2, 6-3. The World No. 2 then avenged his defeat to Fabian Marozsan from last year with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over the Hungarian in the fourth round.

He took on Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14. During the first set of the game, with both players at 1-1 (15-0), a swarm of bees invaded the court. Alcaraz, caught in this bizarre situation, took shelter while the chair umpire announced a temporary pause in the game.

The incident was captured and shared on Twitter on Thursday, March 14. The video shows Alcaraz seeking refuge from the bee attack.

The incident amused several tennis fans online. With the winner of the two facing Jannik Sinner in the semifinal, one individual said:

"Sinner sending bees to court 1 to pay a visit to his friend Carlos," one fan joked.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that it looked like a "nightmare," saying:

"Omg???? This looks like nightmare and not #TennisParadise"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz and Netflix join forces for exciting new documentary series

Carlos Alcaraz at the Netflix Slam

Netflix and Carlos Alcaraz have announced a new documentary series, 'Alcaraz,' set to release in 2025.

During the 2024 Indian Wells Masters, Alcaraz hinted at the show's connection to Netflix by signing 'N' at a post-match interview after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round. He later wrote 'Tudum,' Netflix's signature sound, following another victory over Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round.

"Tudum! Stay tuned," Alacarz wrote X (formerly Twitter).

The new documentary series will delve into the two-time Grand Slam champion's journey both on and off the court.

“I am very happy for this experience with Morena Films and Netflix. People are going to get to watch everything you don’t see on a tennis court. I think it’s something very different. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I will,” Carlos Alcaraz said in a statement.

This announcement follows Netflix's decision to halt production of their previous tennis docuseries 'Break Point,' which spanned two seasons. Notably, Alcaraz participated in the inaugural 'Netflix Slam' live exhibition, defeating his fellow countryman, Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-4 [14-12].