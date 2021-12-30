"Let's see how tennis works out without the top 3" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently spoke about the possibility of the Australian Open taking place in the absence of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

We are only a few weeks away from the first Grand Slam of 2022, and there is a real possibility that none of the Big 3 will compete at the event. While Federer is out injured, Nadal recently tested positive and Djokovic hasn't revealed whether he is vaccinated or not.

In that context, Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed that a Slam without the Big 3 would be like a testing ground for the years ahead.

"I guess that's how it is going to be generally in few years' time," Tsitsipas said ahead of the ATP Cup. "Let's see how tennis works out without the top three. I really want to see which players are going to prevail at this point."

The last Grand Slam (qualifiers excluded) not to feature any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic was the 1999 US Open.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yet to confirm their participation at Australian Open 2022

Roger Federer has already withdrawn from the Australian Open

Roger Federer has already withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, tested positive for COVID-19 following the end of the Mubadala World tennis Championship. However, reports suggest the Spaniard will fly to Australia soon and that he is on course to participate in the Australian Open.

Nadal is expected to begin his season at an ATP 250 event in Melbourne, as the top seed. After that, the 35-year-old is expected to enter the draw for the season's first Major.

The participation of reigning champion Novak Djokovic, however, is doubtful at the moment. The Victorian Government has made vaccination mandatory for anyone wishing to enter the state, and Djokovic is yet to confirm whether he has taken the jab.

The Serb was on the official entry lists for both the ATP Cup and the Australian Open, but he recently withdrew from the former.

Right now, the chances of all three greats missing next month's Grand Slam look slim. Even if Djokovic does join Federer on the withdrawal list, it is still very likely that Nadal will compete.

We are not too far away from witnessing a Grand Slam without any of the Big 3, but that may not happen at next month's Australian Open. And if Novak Djokovic competes in the Melbourne Slam, he will be a heavy favorite to win it.

