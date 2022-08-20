"Let's turn this sh*t back" - Nick Kyrgios fires warning upon arriving in New York for 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios is going through a fantastic phase in his career. Nine years after turning professional in 2013, he reached his first Grand Slam title clash at Wimbledon this year. Despite losing to 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the final, the Australian, like always, enjoyed playing in front of spectators throughout the tournament.

In the ongoing Cincinnati Masters event, the 27-year-old comfortably won his opening match against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, but lost to Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the second round. The result was the same in the doubles category, where he teamed up with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios, who has stated in the past that he plays just to have fun and entertain people, has started taking himself a little seriously. As the 28th-ranked star arrived in New York for the 2022 US Open, he posted a photo of his younger self from one of the previous editions and apparently sent out a warning to his rivals on the tour.

"Young Kygs in NY. Let's turn this sh*t back," Kyrgios wrote.

Kyrgios shared an old photo on Instagram stories.

The Citi Open was the first tournament that Kyrgios played at since the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. Overcoming players like Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka, Frances Tiafoe, and Yoshihito Nishioka, the Australian lifted his career's seventh ATP singles title. It was also his first title since the 2019 Citi Open.

His win-loss record for the season stands at 31-9. In his eight appearances at the US Open so far, Kyrgios has not been able to move past the third round. However, with his current form, he is seen as one of the favorites to go all the way and lift the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

Nick Kyrgios to miss Davis Cup and Laver Cup

Nick Kyrgios is set to return home after the US Open.

In order to spend more time with family, Nick Kyrgios has decided to give the Davis Cup a miss. The group stage of the tournament is scheduled to take place from September 13-18 in Glasgow, Bologna, Hamburg and Valencia. The knockout matches between the final four teams will be played in Spain's Malaga in November.

Earlier this month, Kyrgios also announced his withdrawal from the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, which will be held in London from September 23-25. The Australian made his decision public through an Instagram story.

"No Laver Cup for me this year. Just letting you all know. Gotta have that home time with my family and beautiful girlfriend," Kyrgios wrote.

