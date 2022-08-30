"Lewis Hamilton, obviously; then LeBron James, Tiger Woods and the original, Michael Jordan" - Serena Williams names her GOATs

Serena Williams named Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, basketball stars LeBron James and Michael Jordan, and golfing legend Tiger Woods as her Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) athletes.

Williams has been the center of GOAT conversations throughout her career. The talk has only intensified ever since she announced her plans to retire from the sport last month.

While fans and pundits have grappled with the idea of picking a definitive GOAT, the tables were turned on the 40-year-old American when she was asked about who her GOATs were.

In a video posted on social media by TIME magazine, the 40-year-old listed a host of stars from various sports when asked to list her GOATs.

"Oh my gosh. Umm I mean I think Lewis Hamilton, obviously. For me, he is like, not only the greatest but also he does so much. And he's an amazing guy," she said.

"I mean [naming just] one or two. That's so not fair because I can't limit that. I think LeBron [James] is amazing. I think Tiger [Woods] is amazing. Can't start this conversation without naming in the original, Michael Jordan. So, I just think that those are, like, legendary names that will live on," she added.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner then confidently stated that her name can be included in the list of GOATs, before mentioning that the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are also the GOATs of tennis.

"And, you know, you can put me in there too. For sure [I belong in that conversation], hands down. And I mean, tennis, hello. Roger, Rafa, Novak. I mean those three are legends," she stated.

"They were the two most inspiring sports figures for me" - Lewis Hamilton on Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have dominated tennis for more than two decades

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton spoke highly of Serena Williams and Venus Williams, calling them inspirational and confidence-inducing.

Growing up, Hamilton used to tune into the Williams sisters' matches in London as he looked up to them owing to their dominance despite being people of color.

"They were the two most inspiring sports figures for me. Especially growing up in my sport, where I’m the only person of color, seeing these two prominent figures, also the only people of color, really gave me a lot of confidence that I can do something similar. It’s not impossible," he told TIME magazine.

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams have become close friends over the years. The six-time US Open champion reportedly carries a small microphone in her handbag whenever they go out for impromptu karaoke.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala