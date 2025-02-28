Lewis Hamilton's 'superfan' Leylah Fernandez welcomes $300,000,000-worth F1 legend to Lululemon with heartwarming message

Leylah Fernandez sent a heartwarming message to Lewis Hamilton recently. Through the message, Fernandez welcomed the $300 million-worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) F1 legend to the Lululemon family.

On Thursday, February 27, Fernandez posted an Instagram Story. In the post, the Canadian could be seen smiling wide and pointing her right hand at her phone, which she was holding at the time with her left hand. Her phone screen featured Lewis Hamilton's Instagram post to announce his collaboration with Lululemon.

Leylah Fernandez captioned her post:

"From one of your superfans welcome to the @lululemon family, @lewishamilton"

Leylah Fernandez's Instagram Story welcoming Lewis Hamilton to Lululemon (Source: Instagram/leylahannietennis)

Lewis Hamilton shared his Instagram post confirming his collaboration with Lululemon earlier this week. The post featured a picture of the seven-time F1 World Drivers' Championship winner sitting in Lululemon clothes with a commanding expression. This particular post was captioned:

"A mission to go beyond. The adventure is just getting started. @lululemon"

In July 2022, Hamilton surprised Fernandez by gifting her a signed Mercedes cap alongside other presents. The gifts made the Canadian giddy with happiness and excitement, and she later shared the development via an Instagram Story, and thanked the F1 legend via a caption.

"Thank you @lewishamilton," Fernandez captioned her post.

Fernandez signed with Lululemon back in January 2022 and spoke up about the reason behind her decision to join the Canadian-American athletic apparel giant.

"Lululemon is the one for me" - Leylah Fernandez after signing with athletic apparel juggernaut in 2022

Leylah Fernandez at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Leylah Fernandez enjoyed a remarkable run at the 2021 US Open. At the time, the Canadian was only 19, but she came out on top against three WTA top 5 players during her US Open campaign to reach the final of the prestigious hardcourt Major. Naomi Osaka, who was the defending champion at that year's edition of the US Open, was ousted from the tournament by Fernandez.

However, the Canadian couldn't cap off her stellar run with a title triumph, as she came up short against Emma Raducanu in the final. Despite this, Fernandez had put her name on the map, and in a matter of months, Lululemon came calling in a bid to make inroads into the tennis world. Fernandez eventually signed for Lululemon and told Forbes:

"I have always wanted to be original, different from the tennis players and be my own unique person. When I heard Lululemon wanted to get on the big stage in tennis, that was a great opportunity for me. I told my dad and my agents, Lululemon is the one for me."

Leylah Fernandez's latest competitive tennis outing came at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, where she suffered a disappointing first-round loss to Elise Mertens.

