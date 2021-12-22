Leylah Fernandez adjudged Tennis Canada Singles Player of the Year

Leylah Fernandez has been named Tennis Canada's Singles Player of the Year. Fernandez also picked up awards for Female Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year.

The 19-year-old had a breakthrough season this year and impressed at the US Open. Fernandez defeated the likes of Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first Grand Slam final at the tournament. However, she was defeated by Emma Raducanu in straight sets.

Earlier, Fernandez won the first WTA title of her career at the Monterrey Open, defeating Viktorija Golubic in the final. She did not drop a single set during the tournament. The 19-year-old finished the year by reaching the last-16 of the Indian Wells Masters. In her tournament debut, Fernandez defeated ninth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova before losing to Shelby Rogers in three sets.

The teenager's ranking spectacularly rose from 88 to 24 over 2021 and she was nominated for the WTA Most Improved Player award, losing to Barbora Krejcikova.

However, Fernandez was able to celebrate her second successive Tennis Canada Female Player of the Year award.

Leylah Fernandez aiming for Top ten and a Grand Slam in 2022

Leylah Fernandez finished 2021 as the World No. 24.

Despite defeating some top opponents and reaching the final of the US Open, the Canadian told ESPN that she still can't accept her loss to Raducanu.

"I still can't accept that defeat, but I understood what I can show the world and that I can play against the greatest. I have to improve my whole game. Improve my serve, my volley to be among the 10, and one day number one and win a Grand Slam."

After becoming one of the breakout stars of 2021, Leylah Fernandez will be eager to impress in 2022. Fernandez will start the year at the Sydney International where she will be competing alongside a number of top players. Ashleigh Barty, Garbine Muguruza, Barbora Krejcikova and Anett Kontaveit, to name a few, are all set to participate in the tournament.

Fernandez was knocked out in the first round of last year's Australian Open but we can expect a much better performance from her in 2022.

The 19-year-old showed glimpses of her talent in 2021 and will be keen to enter the Top 10 next year. Given what we've seen of her, that is quite an achievable target. We can also expect a lot more consistency from Leylah Fernandez in 2022.

