Leylah Fernandez celebrates sister Bianca's achievement as UCLA Bruins star makes waves in college tennis by bagging ITA Rookie of the Year award

Leylah Fernandez's sister Bianca, who plays tennis for the UCLA Bruins, won the ITA Southwest Regional award for Rookie of the Year. The 2021 US Open runner-up celebrated her younger sister's achievement.

Bianca achieved an exceptional first season with the University of California, Los Angeles, which saw her end her season with a 17-11 record in singles. She was also an alternate at the NCAA Championships singles tournament.

Bianca ended her season with an ITA singles ranking of No. 83. She achieved her career-high ranking of 65 twice. The 20-year-old was Pac-12 Player of the Week (April 9, 2024), and that achievement was shared and celebrated by her sister Leylah.

Trending

"Yay!!! I'm super happy for you @biancajolietennis," wrote Leylah on her Instagram Story.

Similarly, to celebrate Bianca winning the Rookie of the Year at the ITA Southwest Regional award, Leylah posted on her Instagram Story.

Leylah Fernandez's Instagram Story. (Instagram @leylahannietennis)

Prior to joining UCLA, Bianca was already an accomplished player. In 2023, she reached the doubles semifinals with Mia Kupres at the ITF W60 Saskatoon event. Additionally, in 2023, alongside Chiara Scholl, she reached the doubles final at the ITF W25 Santa Margherita di Pula event.

Another finals appearance was lined up for her with partner Anna Ulyashchenko at the ITF W15 Fort-de-France event in the same year.

In the singles event, she reached the quarterfinals at the ITF W25 Santa Margarita di Pula event in 2023. Earlier, she made significant strides by reaching the semifinals at two ITF W15 Santo Domingo events in 2022 and also made the singles semifinals at the ITF W15 Lima event in 2019.

She has even partnered with her sister Leylah Fernandez to reach the second round at the 2022 National Bank Open in Toronto and reached the doubles final at the ITF W15 Sharm El Sheikh event in 2020. Further, with Ana Lantigua de la Nuez at the ITF W25 Marbella event in 2021, she reached another final.

Leylah Fernandez started a foundation with sister Bianca in 2022

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 French Open.

The Leylah Annie & Family Foundation was started by Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Fernandez at the end of 2022. The foundation offers scholarships and sports grants.

"It’s time to announce the Leylah Annie & Family Foundation! My family and I have been working hard, and we’re so excited to launch this project. We started this foundation because we believe access to character-building and life-changing opportunities through education and sports should never be limited," she said via an Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback