Leylah Fernandez confirms her participation in the Canadian Open through the launch of her own personalized emoji

Leylah Fernandez put an end to all the speculation regarding her participation in this year's Canadian Open, confirming her presence at the event through her official Twitter handle. The teenager did it in style, announcing the news to her fans while at the same time revealing that she now has her own personalized emoji.

Thanking her friends at Google Canada for their efforts in releasing the emoji on time ahead of her home tournament, the teenager encouraged fans to use it to cheer her on ahead of the WTA1000 tournament next week.

"Yup, I'm back at the National Bank Open in Toronto. And now I even have my very own emoji, thanks to my friends at Google Canada," Fernandez tweeted. "Tweet to cheer me on!"

leylahfernandez @leylahfernandez #AllezLeylah #VamosLeylah #Sponsored Yup, I'm back @NBOtoronto . And now I even have my very own emoji, thanks to my friends @GoogleCanada. Tweet to cheer me on! #LetsGoLeylah Yup, I'm back @NBOtoronto. And now I even have my very own emoji, thanks to my friends @GoogleCanada. Tweet to cheer me on! #LetsGoLeylah #AllezLeylah #VamosLeylah #Sponsored https://t.co/Sz4NpYEaJJ

Leylah Fernandez had a good run in the last tournament she played in, this year's Roland Garros. Coming into the tournament as the World No. 18, the 17th seed bowed down to Italy's Martina Trevisan 2-6, 7-6(3), 3-6 in the quarterfinals. A foot injury she suffered during the match has since sidelined Fernandez for several weeks, even forcing her to miss out on the trip to the Wimbledon Championships.

It will be interesting to see where her fitness stands, especially with the US Open being around the corner -- a tournament that catapulted her into fame when she finished as the runner-up last year.

Leylah Fernandez's 2022 season so far

Leylah Fernandez has had a mixed 2022 season so far

The 2021 US Open finalist has been out of action since her quarterfinal defeat at Roland Garros and despite rumors of her picking up her racket soon doing the rounds, the teenager is yet to set foot on the court.

The Canadian had a slow start to the 2022 season. Playing her first tournament of the year at the Adelaide International, Fernandez lost to then World No. 9, Iga Swiatek 1-6, 2-6 in straight sets in the second round. Leylah Fernandez also failed to make an impact at the Australian Open, as she was defeated by home girl Maddison Inglis 4-6, 2-6 in the very first round.

TENNIS @Tennis



Leylah Fernandez battled back from 4-1 down in the third set and fought off 5 match points to beat



Fernandez captures her second career WTA title, having also won Monterrey last year. 5 MATCH POINTSLeylah Fernandez battled back from 4-1 down in the third set and fought off 5 match points to beat Camila Osorio in a thriller of a final in Monterrey, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).Fernandez captures her second career WTA title, having also won Monterrey last year. 5 MATCH POINTS❗Leylah Fernandez battled back from 4-1 down in the third set and fought off 5 match points to beat Camila Osorio in a thriller of a final in Monterrey, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3).Fernandez captures her second career WTA title, having also won Monterrey last year.

Fernandez's greatest achievement of the year came at the Monterrey Open, where the World No. 14 successfully managed to defend her crown. The teenager lost only one set all tournament and rallied to beat Camila Osorio of Colombia to lift the title. The southpaw won the three-set thriller by a 6(5)-7, 6-4, 7-6(3) scoreline.

At the Indian Wells Masters, Leylah Fernandez had a good run before falling to Paula Badosa 4-6, 4-6 in the third round. Since then, success has eluded the Canadian teenager. In her next two championships, she failed to get past the first round and in her third tournament, she won just one match before losing out to Jil Teichmann 4-6, 4-6 at the Madrid Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far