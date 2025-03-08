Leylah Fernandez glows in pink and grey fit as she adorns herself with a tennis necklace at Indian Wells

Leylah Fernandez showcased her personal style in WTA's Off Court Fits. The social media series began last year and aims to bring out the players' personalities and sense of fashion for fans online.

It is similar to the WNBA's (Women National Basketball Association) 'Tunnel Fits' series that shows players arriving at the arena and making their way to the locker rooms. Both series are part of an effort by the organizations to attract fans to the games by giving a glimpse into the off-court lives of athletes.

The WTA shared three pictures of the World No. 27 through their official channel on X. In the pictures, she can be seen sporting a relaxed look with a grey oversized jacket and trousers and a bubblegum pink tank top.

"Owning the moment & owning the fit," the WTA page wrote on X.

The Canadian accented her look with a tennis necklace, small square hoops and a double layered diamond bracelet. She also braided her hair in two fishtails.

Screengrab from @WTA on X

Fernandez is set to compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells where she will clash with Jacqueline Cristian in the second round on Saturday, March 8.

Leylah Fernandez to lock horns with Jacqueline Cristian in R2 of BNP Paribas Open 2025 in Indian Wells

Leylah Fernandez at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open Image: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will take to the court at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The 25th seed has received a first-round bye and will clash with Jacqueline Cristian in the second round.

Fernandez has had a lukewarm season with early exits at the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. The highlight of her year so far has been a win over World No. 8 Emma Navarro in the opening round of the 2025 Qatar Open. She will come into the match after an opening round exit at the Dubai Championships.

Cristian's best result in the season so far has been a third round exit at the 2025 Australian Open. She defeated Petra Martic and Lucia Bronzetti in the first and second round respectively before falling to Eva Lys at the Melbourne Major.

She will come into the match with Fernandez after a convincing 6-2, 6-3 win over Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round of the BNP Paribas Open.

This will be the first on-court encounter between the two players.

