Leylah Fernandez's "unreal" Lakers experience: Canadian tennis star rings in sister Bianca's birthday in style at NBA game

Leylah Fernandez celebrated her sister Bianca’s birthday in style as the siblings attended a Los Angeles Lakers game. Fernandez, ranked 28th in the world, termed the experience “unreal” and shared pictures of the duo enjoying a game of basketball.

This is the second major non-tennis sporting event Leylah and Bianca have attended over the past week. They were recently spotted at a Los Angeles FC soccer match at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Fernandez siblings had the joy of backing the winning team on both occasions as the Lakers earned a 106-102 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, while LAFC beat Colorado 1-0 in their Concacaf Champions Cup clash.

Bianca, 21, is the younger of the two siblings and made her WTA Tour main draw debut at the 2022 Monterrey Open. She is active on the doubles circuit and is ranked 171st in the world.

Taking to Instagram, Leylah Fernandez posted a collage with her sister as they saw some of the world’s best basketball stars battle on Friday night. She captioned the post:

“No better way to celebrate @biancajolietennis’ birthday @lakers Thanks to @confirmed360 for this unreal experience!!”

Bianca and Leylah regularly pair up to play doubles, and the duo made it to the 2024 Canadian Open semifinals. They last teamed up to play in the WTA 250 at Cleveland in August 2024, where they lost in the Round of 16.

Leylah Fernandez attends LAFC game with sister Bianca and mother Irene

Leylah Fernadez and Bianca Fernandez with their mother Irene (inset): Source: Getty and Instagram (inset)

Leylah Fernandez, who treasures her family, caught a game of soccer before her next tournament as she watched FIFA World Cup winner Olivier Giroud's Los Angeles FC in action a few days ago. She was dressed in an all-black outfit and donned an LAFC scarf as she cheered on the home team.

Accompanied by her sister Bianca and mother Irene, the three also met fellow tennis player Federico Salomone and Mexican actor Cristo Fernandez, who acted in the popular football-themed show Ted Lasso.

Leylah Fernandez, a former US Open finalist, had a good start to the 2025 season. The 22-year-old made it to the third round of the Australian Open and then lost to Ashlyn Krueger in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.

Fernandez looked in good touch at the Qatar Open as she breezed through the first two rounds but was beaten by Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16. She was last in action at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she lost in the opening round to Belgium's Elise Mertens.

