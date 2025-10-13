Leylah Fernandez shares major update about her relationship with mystery boyfriend months after striking gold with unique dating offer

Leylah Fernandez recently gave fans a major update about her relationship. Months after striking gold with her unique dating offer, the Canadian tennis star revealed she is in a happy relationship with her mystery boyfriend.

Ahead of the 2025 National Bank Open, Fernandez revealed to fans that she had not been on a single date in her life. The 23-year-old then went on to open up her DM’s for her followers, encouraging them to shoot their shot. The unique offer unlocked a variety of possibilities for the 2021 US Open finalist, and she later shared that she had indeed gone out on a date with a fan.

Most recently, Leylah Fernandez gave fans an update about her relationship with her mystery boyfriend. The World No.27 hosted an ‘ask me anything’ session on her Instagram stories, with one follower requesting an update about her romantic life. In response, Fernandez shares a snap of her holding hands with her mystery man and wrote,

“It's good.”

Leylah Fernandez opens up about dating as an athlete, reveals why she wants to keep her relationship private

Fernandez at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open

During the Mubadala Citi DC Open earlier this year, Leylah Fernandez opened up about the challenges of dating as an athlete. She revealed that she had never really had the time for a relationship. Later on, the tennis star shared that after her revelation, several other athletes exchanged similar stories with her, telling Tennis.com,

"I got responses from other athletes, including ones I went to the Olympics with, and they told me, I know how you feel or, 'When I was 22, I hadn't gone on a date yet, either. At this age, we're all either studying or going to sports competitions, so reading those messages not only makes me feel better and like I'm not the odd one out, but it's also pretty cool that we're able to have those conversations together.”

Fernandez went on to add that when she does get into a relationship, she'd like to keep the details private in order for her partner, saying,

"I want to keep that part private and I want to keep it fair for the person with me.”

On the tennis end of things, Leylah Fernandez was most recently seen in action at the Wuhan Open, where she lost her opening round encounter to four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka. Up next, the Canadian is scheduled to compete at the Japan Women's Open, where she will battle Hailey Baptiste for her round of 32 match.

