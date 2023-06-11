British professional tennis player Liam Broady celebrated Manchester City’s victory over Inter in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final.

Manchester City won their first-ever Champions League trophy on Saturday, June 10, by defeating Inter 1-0 in Istanbul. The match was a cagey and tense affair, with both teams trying to put safety first but midfielder Rodri's strike in the second half was enough for the Cityzens.

The club had reached the Champions League final only once before, where they lost to Chelsea in the 2020-21 edition.

Broady, who is currently ranked 140th in the world in singles and has won two ATP Challenger titles in his career, is a lifelong supporter of Manchester City. He often tweets about his passion for the club and follows their matches keenly.

He posted a tweet soon after the UCL final, expressing his joy.

"The ups and downs of this football club man. Can’t believe it. Champions of Europe, you’ll never sing that!" Broady tweeted.

With the win over Inter, City completed a historic European treble of the Champions League, FA Cup and the Premier League. They became only the second team after Manchester United to achieve the feat.

"Best in the world" - Liam Broady praises Manchester City's Erling Haaland

Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

In a recent interview with Clay Tennis, Liam Broady heaped praise on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, calling him one of the best players in the world.

Broady believes that Haaland, along with Kylian Mbappe, is the next big superstar after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Broady said:

“It’s incredible. When Sheikh Mansour took over the club, we got Robinho on the last day but this is the first time we get one of the top two players in the world.

“Mbappe and Haaland are the next superstars after Cristiano and Messi, so having one of them, for a ManCity fan is so weird: a wonderful feeling and very thrilling.”

Broady also mentioned that he had a similar feeling about Sergio Aguero as with Haaland. However, he noted that the only difference is that the Argentine improved gradually, whereas Haaland is already the best in the world.

“Similar with (Sergio) Agüero, but we didn’t anticipate him to be as good as he turned out. Whereas with Haaland you are already getting a player who is the best in the world. Every time when you watch him play you expect something to happen. He is so fast, so strong!” Broady added.

