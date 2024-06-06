Andy Murray's grandmother recently celebrated her 90th birthday at a garden party, with the Brit in attendance. Murray's mother Judy revealed that her mother also tried her hands at archery for the first time.

Murray's grandmother turned 90 this year and to celebrate the occasion, they hosted a garden party. At 90 years of age, she tried archery for the first time. Judy Murray joked that she hit the hedge and not the target.

However, they were pleased with the brilliant cake, adorned with the 'Wimbledon logo' memento decoration. The cake also featured a raincoat, a pot, a dog, a golf set, and a 'Toy Box' Shop. The Wimbledon decor could be an ode to two titles that Murray won at SW19 in 2013 and 2016.

"Life begins at 90. First time trying archery in the gardens at Cromlix. Always someone there to commiserate when you hit the hedge and not the target. And of course there was cake. An outrageously good chocolate sponge with memento decorations by the brilliant Claire at @bakeddunblane. Happy birthday mum," Judy Murray captioned her Instagram post.

Andy Murray was coached by his mother Judy initially

Jamie Murray, Judy Murray, Andy Murray, and Kim Sear at "Andy Murray: Resurfacing" premiere

Andy Murray's mother was one of his first coaches, which was an unprecedented move, as there were not many female tennis coaches back in the days. Murray and his mother have been huge advocates of having more women in coaching roles.

Murray hired the former World No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo as his coach in 2014 and became the only second ATP top 10 player to have a female coach. He also wrote a column in L'equipe defending Mauresmo as many people blamed her for Brit's losses.

Judy Murray, talking to olympic.com in 2021, talked about the importance of having male allies raise their voices in this regard and lauded her son for speaking about this subject. She said, sadly, male voices generate more buzz than women's voices.

"And male advocacy, male allies is incredibly important. It's so important because sadly, their voices are louder. I mean, whenever Andy speaks out about female coaches or anything to do with the women, it gets many more column inches and sound bites and attraction than it does if it's one of the top women players and talks about it. So male advocacy is incredibly important, yes," she said.

Andy Murray has also raised his voice against casual sexism in sports and he is in favor of equal pay for women.