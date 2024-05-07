Andy Murray recently poked fun at his mother Judy Murray as she announced that she would play padel at Hurlingham. She added that the tennis court was too big for her now.

Murray's mother Judy also has a background in tennis, coaching sons Andy and Jamie initially in their careers. She has also coached many regional and national players through the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association).

Recently, Judy Murray announced that she would be playing padel in the coming week in the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic. She joked that the tennis court was too big for her.

"Got talked into playing in the Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic at Hurlingham next week. The tennis court is way too big for me these days. 👵 😊," she wrote.

Murray poked fun at her by saying that the Padel court might also be too large for her.

"Think the Padel court might be a bit of a stretch too 🤷‍♂️," Murray replied.

Expand Tweet

Former American tennis player, Mardy Fish couldn't stop himself from enjoying the mother-son banter and wrote:

"Oh wow. Shots fired."

Expand Tweet

Alfred Dunhill Padel Classic at The Hurlingham Club is the brainchild of former England men's cricket team captain Andrew Strauss. English cricketer Michael Vaughan, former Ukrainian footballer Andriy Shevchenko and former South African rugby union player Bryan Habana are also set to feature in the tournament.

Judy Murray lambasts repeated questions about Andy Murray's retirement

Andy Murray, Jamie Murray and Judy Murray at "Andy Murray: Resurfacing" World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Andy Murray, who has been sidelined from the ATP Tour since suffering an injury at the 2024 Miami Open, has been repeatedly questioned about his impending retirement.

Murray was frustrated by a similar line of questioning at a recent press conference and said that he would not answer any questions about it till it was time to hang up his racquet.

"I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. And I am bored of the question, to be honest. I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop," Andy Murray said at a press conference after his second-round loss to Ugo Humbert at Dubai Tennis Championships.

Murray's mother came to his support and urged everyone to let him enjoy the rest of his career.

"Every single press conference he is asked the same question. When he started on@atptour it was “ah but when r u going to win Wimbledon?” Every single time. Let him enjoy whatever time is left of his career. He is 50 in the world, has a metal hip, a bipartite patella + 4 kids," Judy Murray wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Murray last played at the 2024 Miami Open, losing to Tomas Machac in the third round.