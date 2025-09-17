"Life can feel overwhelming" - Serena Williams gets emotional about shock mental health struggles revelation; shares valuable lesson

Serena Williams has laid bare some recent mental health struggles she experienced. The former World No. 1 and 23-time singles Major champion also shared an important lesson she learned from her experiences.On Tuesday, September 16, Williams shared a post via her Instagram. Through it, the 43-year-old candidly revealed how she started this year's summer on a positive note, but how things suddenly took a negative turn. According to her, she encountered difficulties that 'tested her spirit and resilience'.&quot;Dearest gentle reader, my summer started out well but I was plunged into a difficult August. Like many of you, I faced challenges that tested my spirit and resilience. Life can sometimes feel overwhelming and it's easy to lose sight of what truly matters—your mental health and well-being,&quot; Williams wrote.Going on to elaborate on what she did to break the cycle of negativity, Serena Williams added:&quot;I took some time away to breathe, to reconnect with myself, and to remember that it’s perfectly okay to pause and reconnect. Even if it’s just a quiet night to yourself. Anything counts.&quot;She finished by sharing the lesson she took from her recent mental health hardships and rather playfully disclosed a fashion dilemma she is currently facing.&quot;I’ve learned that the end of a matter is better than its beginning. And even though things haven’t reached their end yet, I’m also learning to let go and live life one moment at a time. The only thing I’m dealing with in this moment here is how good this dress looks against first editions. How was your summer? #LadySerenaOfStocktonStreet,&quot; Williams concluded.The post also featured a picture of the American tennis legend striking a pose wearing a sleeveless red dress; the source of her current predicament. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I'm not going to read any articles about me&quot; - Serena Williams' 2024 mental health admissionSerena Williams speaks at the 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Source: Getty)In late 2024, Serena Williams featured as a guest at The New York Times' annual DealBook Summit. Here, she revisited how the media's incessant scrutiny of her during her illustrious playing days often impacted her mental health adversely. Throughout her stellar tennis-playing career, Williams' gender was often questioned due to her formidable build. Some sections also accused her of using performance-enhancing substances.The former No. 1, opening up about how the media attention and negativity prompted her to stop paying attention to how people were perceiving her, said:&quot;From that day of me winning my first Grand Slam until today, I made a stance and I said, I'm not going to read any articles about me. I'm not going to read any press. Growing up before mental health was a thing, it was only negative stuff - I look like a man, I'm too strong, I can't be that good, I must be taking drugs or whatever it is... Or she's the best in the world she does this it can either inflate you or it can really bring you down.&quot;Since retiring at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has mostly focused on her family life and her business ventures. Earlier this year, she announced the launch of a new podcast, Stockton Street, which she will be co-hosting with her sister and fellow tennis legend Venus Williams.