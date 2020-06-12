"Life goes on" - Novak Djokovic defends fan presence at Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic is looking forward to playing in front of fans at the Adria Tour.

The move to let crowds come in at the charity event has met some criticism, but Djokovic feels life must go on.

The first leg of the Adria Tour - a charity tournament organized by the Novak Djokovic Foundation - kicks off in Belgrade tomorrow, and the World No. 1 expressed his happiness at fans being given permission to attend the event. Novak Djokovic's views were also echoed by Dominic Thiem, showing how much it means to top players to play at a venue full of atmosphere and verve.

"It’s amazing that we will play in front of a crowd again and get that atmosphere back so I really can’t wait for tomorrow," Novak Djokovic said on the eve of the tournament.

However, Novak Djokovic also expressed concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressed the issue clearly at the presser.

"We have different circumstances and measures (to other countries) so it’s very difficult to think of international standards (regarding the pandemic)," Novak Djokovic said.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner was reminded at the presser how the move to invite fans could elicit criticism, due to its potential to violate social distancing norms. A stadium full of fans in close proximity can, hypothetically, be an ideal setting for the novel coronavirus to spread. But Djokovic insisted that the Serbian government has put in place certain guidelines which, if followed carefully, would allow the tournament to be conducted safely.

Novak Djokovic aware of potential backlash to Adria Tour's fan-friendly rules

The move by the Serbian government to lift the embargo on outdoor gatherings has seen fans flocking to football matches, and they will likely throng the Adria Tour claycourts as well. Incidentally, the venue is Novak Djokovic's own tennis complex, right beside the Danube river.

Djokovic is aware of the backlash, but defended the decision to allow fans into the stadium.

"You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it’s not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise. We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and hopefully we soon will get back on tour collectively," he said.

Novak Djokovic also feels that despite the deadly disease taking lives by the hundred all over the world, it is important for mankind to keep moving on.

"We’ve had better numbers compared to some other countries," Djokovic said. "Of course, lives have been lost and that’s horrible to see, in the region and worldwide. But life goes on and we as athletes are looking forward to competing."

Apart from Djokovic and Thiem, other stars like Alexander Zverev and Grigor Dimitrov are also taking part in the charity event.