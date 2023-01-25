"Life must suck hating Novak Djokovic" - Tennis fans in awe of Serb after he dismantles Andrey Rublev in Australian Open 2023 QF

Novak Djokovic registered yet another dominant victory at the 2023 Australian Open as he sealed his spot in the semi-finals on Wednesday, 25 January. He sailed past Russian Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in a two-hour match.

Fans took to social media to express their awe at the level that the 21-time Grand Slam champion is at. They poured in their congratulations, enthusing that the Serb is unstoppable and listing the records that the Serb is shattering en-route to his 22nd Grand Slam title.

"Is it possible to play better tennis than Novak Djokovic is playing right now? He’s into his tenth #AusOpen semifinal, where he’s 9-0 once reaching the final four. Going to take a Herculean effort for that record to be anything less than 10-0…this man looks unstoppable," posted an online channel.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado also expressed his admiration for the 9-time Australian Open champion.

"9-times #AusOpen champion Novak Djokovic is back into the semifinals after beating Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in two hours. He was incredibly good once again. Too good. 26 consecutive wins at the AusOpen (ties Agassi's record); 39 consecutive wins in Australia," Morgado posted.

Some had a witty take on the win, with references to the reigning Wimbledon champion's opponents' frustration and his seemingly comfortable win despite his injury.

"Life must suck hating Novak Djokovic like how does it feel seeing him win every single day," posted a fan.

Novak Djokovic to lock horns with Tommy Paul as he cruises into the semifinals at the Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will square off against Tommy Paul in the semi-finals of the 2023 Australian Open on Friday, 27 January at the Rod Laver Arena.

This is the first time that the American has entered the semifinals of the tournament, winning 7-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 over compatriot Ben Shelton. He is in his finest form, upsetting 24th seed Roberto Bautista Agut and 30th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second and fourth rounds, respectively. The upcoming encounter is possibly the 25-year old's biggest match of his career and will require him to be at his absolute best.

The Serb is in one of his finest forms and has steamrolled into the semifinals, his tenth in the tournament, overcoming fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

"Overall, the scoreline in the first two sets doesn't tell the truth of the close games we had," he said in reference to his quarterfinals win. "If I have to sum it up, in all the important moments, I played the right shots and the right tennis - that's what pleases me the most."

While it would be an interesting encounter, an upset is unlikely.

