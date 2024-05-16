Nick Kyrgios has shared a touching tribute to his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi on her 24th birthday, while also remembering his late grandmother who passed away a year ago. Kyrgios posted a heartfelt message expressing his gratitude and admiration for both women in his life.

Kyrgios took to social media to share a picture of himself with Hatzi and some photos of his grandmother, reflecting on the ups and downs of life, and how his girlfriend and his late grandmother have inspired him to be a better person.

"This life is a roller coaster…. Last year on this day my grandma was taken from me. She was an incredible person and had a habit of making everyone feel included and made sure NO ONE ever went hungry, I try to be as generous as her with my care towards others," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

"As one door closes another opens…. Today is also the birthday of my beautiful partner @costeenhatzi - who somehow, against all odds has made it all make sense to me 🙏🏽 I’m sure Yiayia would be proud of who I have become but also who I have decided to go through this life with ❤️ rest easy Yiayia, happy birthday beautiful," he added.

Kyrgios and Hatzi have been dating since late 2021, and have often posted pictures of their happy moments together on social media. Hatzi, who is a model and influencer, also posted a story on Instagram where Kyrgios can be seen dancing to a birthday song for her.

"What I woke up to," Hatzi wrote.

Costeen Hatzi on Instagram

The Australian tennis star posted another story where he can be seen treating Hatzi to a fancy birthday dinner ahead of her special day.

Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi's Instagram stories

"Best thing about my relationship is that we have really good boundaries, and we both respect them" - Nick Kyrgios on his bond with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi

Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios discussed his relationship with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi during a recent appearance on the 'What Now? with Trevor Noah' podcast earlier this year.

Kyrgios addressed the difficulties of maintaining a relationship under constant media scrutiny.

"Being in a relationship and like it out, I guess for anyone that’s kind of in the limelight, it’s not easy at all. Like, it’s really hard. There’s a lot of eyes on your relationship. There’s a lot of people that have their opinions, and on social media, they're commenting this or that like a lot of garbage that gets kind of fueled into it," Kyrgios said (at 59:20).

Nick Kyrgios emphasized that he and Hatzi have developed a mutually understanding dynamic, marked by clear boundaries that they both honor.

"I think the best thing about my relationship is that we have really nice, really good boundaries, and we both respect them. We know that trust is really the only currency you have in a relationship. Once you break it, I think it’s really hard, especially in the limelight. But she’s just present. I think that’s one thing that I say about my girlfriend," he added.

The 29-year-old, who is currently unranked on the ATP tour due to inactivity, has been struggling with various injuries that have kept him out of action for most of the past year. The Aussie's last competitive match was in the 2023 Stuttgart Open, where he lost to Wu Yibing in straight sets.