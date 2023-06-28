Ben Shelton was accompanied by his father and coach Bryan Shelton on his first-ever visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, scheduled to begin on July 3.

Shelton, who is set to make his debut at the grasscourt Major, will also have the privilege of being coached by his father for the first time at a Grand Slam. Bryan Shelton joined his son's coaching team earlier this month after announcing his retirement from his coaching position at the University of Florida.

The pair's visit to the AELTC was documented on the official Wimbledon channel on YouTube. While there, Ben Shelton got the opportunity to watch the highlights of his father's Wimbledon debut against Boris Becker in 1989.

Bryan Shelton reminisced over making his Grand Slam debut at SW19 against Becker. The former World No. 1 defeated the American 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 en route to his third and final triumph at the grasscourt Major.

"I just remember my mom being there for this. Growing up, as kids Wimbledon was everything to us. For her to able to come over and watch me play Boris Becker at Wimbledon, my first year on tour," Bryan Shelton said.

Reflecting on his own incredible experience, the 57-year-old drew a parallel to Ben Shelton's run to the quarterfinals during his Australian Open debut.

"To get that type of experience that early on in my career was incredible. Kind of like what Ben did at the Australian Open. Have those experience to play on the big courts. Obviously he did a lot better than I did, making it to the quarterfinals but still incredible. For this to be his first Wimbledon and to be able to share it with him, it's pretty cool," he said.

"I'm just excited to play here, not too worried about which court or who I'm playing" - Ben Shelton on Wimbledon 2023

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Queen's Club Championships

Ben Shelton expressed excitement for his upcoming tournament debut at Wimbledon 2023 and disclosed his intention to savor the experience instead of worrying about his opponents or which court he was assigned to.

"Hopefully I go deep enough in the draw that if I don't get a big name at the beginning, I see them later in the week. I'm just excited to play here, not too worried about which court or who I'm playing. Definitely going to enjoy my experience the first time out here," he said.

The American competed at the Queen's Club Championships in the lead-up to the grasscourt Major. He secured a straight sets win over compatriot J.J. Wolf before falling to Lorenzo Musetti in the following round.

Ben Shelton is set to compete in the Mallorca Championships where he will take on Christopher Eubanks in his tournament opener on Wednesday, June 28.

