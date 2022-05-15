Like Djokovic said about Nadal & Federer; we should really encourage & push each other to be better: Ons Jabeur ahead of Italian Open final against Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur is on a roll, pulling off a Houdini act for the second time to set up a riveting Rome final showdown on Sunday with the in-form Iga Swiatek.

After saving a match point against Daria Kasatkina in the semis, the Tunisian is happy that women's tennis has been on the rise recently.

While Swiatek increased her win streak to 27 matches following her straight-sets win over Aryna Sabalenka, Jabeur has won her last 11 matches, winning the Madrid Open and reaching the final here in Rome. Praising her Polish opponent for inspiring her to do better, Jabeur said in her press conference after her semifinal win:

"I said before someone that show us how it's done. Before it was like Serena, she was doing great. She was kind of pulling the other players towards her level. Now I feel like Iga is doing the same. Ash was doing it, as well."

She added about the growing pedigree of the women's game, thanks to her and Iga Swiatek's impressive streaks. She also remarked on the similarities between the Big-3 pushing each other to be better and how she and Swiatek push each other to be better as well.

"I think really I want to thank Iga for the inspiration she gave all of us, you want it or not. Not just Iga, but all other players. If the level goes high, I think you attract more. It makes us better. Djokovic said it, but Nadal and Federer. I feel like it's the same thing for us. We should really encourage each other and push each other to be better."

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur's 2022 campaigns thus far

Iga Swiatek will need some stopping.

Iga Swiatek has been on a tear this campaign. Since a second-round three-set defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in Dubai, the Pole has won a staggering 27 consecutive matches.

This has seen the 20-year-old capture titles in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami and Stuttgart. She's now on the cusp of her fourth WTA1000 title of the year. However, she could meet her sternest challenge of the week against an inspired Ons Jabeur.

Internazionali Bnl @InteBNLdItalia



wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop



Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1



#IBI22 | #tennis Back-to-back Iga!wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop @iga_swiatek Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1 Back-to-back Iga! 👏🚀2️⃣7️⃣ wins in a row and second final in Rome in two years. Can ANYBODY stop @iga_swiatek?Swiatek-Sabalenka 6-2 6-1#IBI22 | #tennis https://t.co/VO2t4GubpX

The Tunisian endured a slow start to her campaign. After making three consecutive quarterfinals, Jabeur lost in the second round in Indian Wells and the fourth round in Miami. She reached the final in Charleston (lost to Belinda Bencic) before reaching another quarterfinal in Stuttgart, losing to Paula Badosa.

Jabeur then found her stride, winning the biggest title of her career in Madrid last week. She's now on the cusp of consecutive WTA1000 titles in as many weeks, but her task will be cut out against the in-form Swiatek, who has blitzed through the draw in Rome.

After skipping Madrid because of a right shoulder injury, Iga Swiatek continued from where she left of in Stuttgart, reeling off four consecutive straight-set wins. It remains to be seen which winning streak snaps when she locks horns with Jabeur for the Italian Open trophy on Sunday.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan