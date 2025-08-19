"Like hearing it from Emma Raducanu wasn't enough" - Fans annoyed by Chris Evert having to shut down 'pathetic' question about Carlos Alcaraz & Brit

Chris Evert was recently asked a bizarre question about Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu. Evert issued a blunt response, and later, fans expressed their annoyance regarding the question fielded to the American tennis legend.

On Monday, August 18, ESPN published an article titled, 'Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and a world of shipping', written by Aishwarya Kumar. The article featured the excerpts from a chat between Kumar and former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Major champion Evert, during which the writer asked the American if she sees any parallels between her and Jimmy Connors' romance in the 1970s and Alcaraz and Raducanu now.

Chris Evert answered:

"No, because they're not having a relationship."

Subsequently, several fans on X (formerly Twitter) took notice of the article and voiced their blatant disapproval of the question Kumar asked Chris Evert. One brought up Emma Raducanu's past admission that she and Carlos Alcaraz aren't in a romantic relationship, and are just good friends.

"They even asked Chrissie about this????? how many times do people need to tell these journalists that there’s no romance there? like hearing it from Emma’s mouth wasn’t enough ffs," the fan wrote.

Others chimed in with their respective opinions as well.

"Thank you Chris Evert. Oh, if only journalists and people in general could understand that Carlos barely knows that girl and they are not having any relationship 🤣🤣🤣 So pathetic," commented one.

"Journalism is really dead 😭," another added.

"😭Why are they asking her that," one questioned.

"No way this is real??? What 😭," weighed in yet another fan.

"Love Chrissie Evert. She killed that journo stone dead 😆," another stated.

Carlos Alcaraz to join Emma Raducanu for US Open mixed doubles a day after winning Cincinnati Open under bizarre circumstances

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his men's singles title triumph at the 2025 Cincinnati Open (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's US Open mixed doubles pairing has contributed immensely to discussions about the Spaniard and Brit's relationship. Alcaraz and Raducanu are set to kickstart their mixed doubles campaign at the hardcourt Major on Tuesday, August 19, against top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula.

For the Spaniard, his first-round mixed doubles match alongside Raducanu at Flushing Meadows comes just a day after he won the men's singles title at the 2025 Cincinnati Open. Alcaraz's title triumph in Cincinnati though, came courtesy a walkover after his final opponent, reigning ATP No. 1 Jannik Sinner, retired mid-match citing illness.

Sinner trailed Alcaraz 0-5 in the first set, and the Italian, after consulting a trainer, chose not to continue.

