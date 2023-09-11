"Like it's nothing" - Eugenie Bouchard in awe of 'legend' Novak Djokovic as Serb fights through to win his 24th Major at 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic winning the 2023 US Open final to claim his 24th Grand Slam has amazed several people, including Canadian tennis pro Eugenie Bouchard.

With his US Open triumph, the veteran has now won two consecutive titles in the United States on his return to US soil after two years. Ahead of the New York Major, the Serb won the Cincinnati Open, beating Carlos Alcaraz in the final. On Sunday, the 36-year-old showed his class as he beat former US Open winner Daniil Medvedev in the title clash.

Djokovic took a little over three hours to down Medvedev in the final to win his record-extending 24th Grand Slam singles title. The Serb fired four aces as he beat the Russian 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 to win the title in New York.

Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist, turned to social media to react to the tennis icon's title-winning run. The Canadian posted a picture of him hugging his daughter and reacted to the wholesome moment.

Eugenie Bouchard through her Instagram stories

The 29-year-old also posted a video of the moment Djokovic secured the US Open title. Bouchard was in complete awe of the Serb's heroics as she called him a "legend".

"Like it's nothing. What a legend," she captioned her Instagram story.

Eugenie Bouchard through her Instagram stories

Bouchard recently announced her decision to quit tennis and instead opt for pickleball. She will join the pickleball tour in 2024.

Novak Djokovic reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in 2023

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic is showing no signs of slowing down as the 36-year-old reached the finals of all four Grand Slams of the year, winning three of them.

The Serb had a controversial 2022 season due to his unvaccinated status. He was deported from Australia and was not allowed to compete in the 2022 Australian Open. He also missed the 2022 US Open for the same reason.

However, in 2023, he won the 2023 Australian Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. The Serb then beat Casper Ruud in the French Open final to surpass Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam singles tally.

Djokovic was hopeful of winning his fifth consecutive Wimbledon title but lost to Alcaraz in the final. But he won his third Grand Slam singles title of the season in New York, beating Medvedev in the final.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis