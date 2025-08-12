"Like we're in an oven" - Felix Auger-Aliassime, Aryna Sabalenka feel the heat, literally, at Cincinnati Open as 90° weather leaves players scrambling

Felix Auger-Aliassime survived a tough Round of 32 encounter at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, beating Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman retired in the second set trailing 6-7(4), 2-4. Rinderknech nearly collapsed from dehydration during the match, a result of the sweltering conditions at Cincinnati with the temperature in the 30°C+ range (feeling like more than 40°C according to weather data).Speaking at his interview with the Tennis Channel afterwards, Auger-Aliassime admitted that the conditions are very difficult for players, complaining that it felt like he was playing in an &quot;oven.&quot; The Canadian warned fans visiting the tournament as well, telling them to keep themselves hydrated and bring protective equipment.&quot;It feels like we're in an oven, even for the fans. We're in motion and focused on trying to win, but the crowd is sitting for a long time, and for our teams too. Friendly reminder to drink plenty of water, bring hats, and stay cool as much as possible,&quot; Auger-Aliassime said.Felix Auger-Aliassime also revealed that he spoke with Rinderknech soon after, wherein the Frenchman had told him that he was already feeling sick before the start of the match -- which was made worse by the hot sun.&quot;We spoke afterward, and he told me he wasn't feeling very well today, right from the start, and that was the case throughout the entire match. He tried to stay in the fight. Winning that first set was key for me,&quot; he added.Meanwhile, WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also shared her concerns, taking to social media after her win over Emma Raducanu to let fans know how she was managing the humidity.&quot;3 hour match in 90° weather. Immediate ice bath. I could stay there for an hour,&quot; Sabalenka tweeted.Sabalenka Aryna @SabalenkaALINK3 hour match in 90° weather 🤝 immediate ice bath 😆🧊 I could stay there for an hour 🫠🥶Earlier at the tournament, Daniil Medvedev was spotted putting his head in the fridge on the court to help himself cool down, along with putting up a cooling towel on his head and going shirtless to battle the heat. Elena Rybakina has also been using an ice pack extensively to keep herself cool, a tactic followed by most players at the tournament so far.This has not escaped the notice of fans, with some even worrying that it might be inhumane to make players player under such circumstances.livv @livv_hqLINKthere's like hundred degrees in cincy omg free themMarty Gwan @AngryGwanLINKFolks , After one day in the sun at ATP Cincinnati, I am fucking COOKED. Holy shit I might actually die. No idea how folks play in this shit especially in a 5 set match somewhere actually hot. Marty.Regardless, the Cincinnati Open has not issued any updates about stopping play, meaning matches will go on as scheduled originally.What next for Aryna Sabalenka and Felix Auger-Aliassime at Cincinnati Open?Up next, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the Cincinnati Open after her three-set win over Emma Raducanu. The World No. 1 is the defending champion at the WTA 1000 event, as well as the upcoming US Open at the end of the month.Meanwhile, Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on another Frenchman up next, in Benjamin Bonzi. The 23rd seed will likely take on World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals if he wins against Bonzi.