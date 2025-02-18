"It's a difficult one" - Jannik Sinner's ban leaves Liam Broady with questions about potential course of action against other players

Former World No. 93 Liam Broady was unimpressed by the timing and duration of World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's ban and he felt that there was favoritism in this case, as the Italian accepted a three-month suspension.

Jannik Sinner's ban would end just before the Italian Open in Rome, which means that he would be able to play in front of his home crowd and would prepare for the French Open, where he reached the semifinal last year.

The Italian is going to lose 1600 points because of his ban. He will lose 1000 points after the Miami Open Masters 1000, where he won the title last year, and he will lose 400 and 200 points after Monte-Carlo Masters and Rome Masters respectively. However, he will be World No. 1 even after returning from a three-month ban.

While talking to 'BBC Sport', Broady pointed out that the ban time was chosen in a way that it would have the least impact on the World No.1's career and it was like a Premier league player being banned during the season break. He said:

"I was speaking to some people earlier and they said it's kind of like a Premier League footballer being banned over the summer. It's a difficult one."

"I wouldn't say that he's done it on purpose, but if that had happened to another player, would we be treated the same way? Would we be afforded the same sort of dignity?"

Jannik Sinner did not win any title on the clay court last year, and now he will come back fresh after a three-month break, whereas other players would come to Rome Masters and French Open after playing the Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.

Liam Broady talks about the timing and impact of Jannik Sinner's ban

World No. 2 Alexander Zverev is more than 3000 points behind Jannik Sinner in ATP Rankings - Image Source: Getty

The British former player felt that it was injustice with other players and they would be disappointed that Sinner's suspension does not even have much impact. He felt like the suspension window was selected in a way that the three-time Grand Slam champion's ranking would not be affected.

Last year, Sinner was deprived of only 400 ranking points, which he earned for reaching the semifinal at the Indian Wells Masters. Broady called it an interesting ban, considering the calendar and all the situation. He added:

"I do think a lot has been put into when the ban would take place, to impact Jannik's career as little as possible."

"The ban ends the day before the Rome Masters, which is the biggest tournament in his home country and the perfect preparation for him to then go and play the French Open. I don't think he loses any [ranking] points or his number one spot either, so it's an interesting ban."

Sinner has 11,300 points in ATP Rankings right now and second placed Alexander Zverev has 8,135 points. Carlos Alcaraz is third with 7,410 points.

Alexander Zverev would be defending champion at the Rome Masters and Carlos Alcaraz will be defending champion at the French Open and Wimbledon, so they will have to defend their points and earn many more to remove Jannik Sinner as World No. 1.

