"Like she's wearing a dress made of human skin" - Fans amused by Elena Rybakina's 'vanilla ice cream' outfit at French Open 2024

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina wore a custom Yonex kit during her 2024 French Open first-round appearance against Belgium's Greet Minnen. While she won the match in straight sets, it was her kit that stole the show.

Rybakina signed a head-to-toe deal with Yonex in 2023, ahead of the previous edition of the French Open. The fans' reactions to her latest outfit were divided:

One fan was reminded of vanilla ice cream as they wrote, "With her pale complexion and blonde hair she looks like a vanilla ice cream. It's a big no from me. If I were her, I'd choose at least a green skirt."

Another wrote,"I cant decide if i like rybakinas dress or not cause at first its nice especially with the clay but then with this color and the way the fabric moves and folds it makes it look a bit like shes wearing a dress made of human skin and im not sure how do i feel about it."

Another unimpressed fan wrote, "This colour doesn’t suit her at all…"

However, another section of fans thought Rybakina looked good wearing the kit.

"Elena Rybakina was born to wear off-white on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on a rainy morning in Paris," wrote one X account.

"I was kind of bummed when she switched from Adidas because Yonex was giving throwup but if this is a new standard, I'm a happy fishy. Adidas fumbled hard," another fan wrote.

"The dress is pretty! Looks good on her," a third fan wrote.

Rybakina makes huge revelation regarding her French Open 2024 first-round kit

Elena Rybakina at the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina faced an early break in her 2024 French Open first-round clash against Greet Minnen to go down 0-2 in the first set. However, she made a stunning comeback, winning six games on the trot to win the set 6-2. She then won the second set 6-3 with ease to advance to the next round.

Rybakina was questioned about her kit and the reasoning behind the color selection during her press conference following the game. She denied any involvement in the choice of color, claiming that the brand made that decision.

“These colours? These colours I didn't choose. It was the brand who chose for me," Rybakina said, according to Daily Express.