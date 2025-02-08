Linda Noskova reveals vicious online abuse & disturbing death threats after Abu Dhabi Open SF loss

World No. 39 Linda Noskova shared the barrage of online abuse she received after losing her semifinal match at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. The Czech lost 6-7 (2), 4-6 against USA's Ashlyn Krueger.

Noskova had the early advantage in the match, getting a service break and going 4-2 up. However, Krueger rallied back and won the first set in the tiebreaker. In the second set, Noskova trailed 1-5. She made a small fightback, winning three consecutive games while saving a match point. However, Kreuger kept her composure and served out the match in the 10th game.

After the match, Noksova shared a host of messages she had received on Instagram. The messages were full of abuse, with users passing on hateful comments on the Czech's performance, her appearance, and making vicious death threats.

Noskova seemed to take it in her stride, commenting on whether she should regularly share such comments.

"Should i make this a tradition," posted Noskova on her Instagram story.

Noskova had a good 2024 season. She reached a maiden Major quarterfinal at the Australian Open with a marquee win over top seed Iga Swiatek. Later that season, she won her maiden title on the Tour, winning the Monterrey Open.

Linda Noskova is not the only female player to receive online abuse

Paula Badosa has also opened up about social media abuse (Getty)

Linda Noskova receiving online abuse is not an isolated incident as there have been instances where female tennis players have been targeted on social media. Former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia talked about the derogatory effects of social media trolling and negative comments after her first-round loss at the US Open last year.

"And now, being 30 years old, although they still hurt, because at the end of the day, I'm just a normal girl working really hard and trying my best, I have tools and have done work to protect myself from this hate. But still, this is not OK," Gracia wrote on X (via espn.in).

Players like Paula Badosa have also spoken about online abuse. The Spaniard talked about social media abuse and hailed Garcia's stance on the issue. Badosa urged other players to make a stand.

"That's why I really appreciate what she (Garcia) said a few months ago and I resposted that and everything because it was great. We need to speak up more about it and I think it's very imporant to start to do all these things and to speak up. We have a voice for something, we have a platform," she said on the Tennis Insider Podcast.

Garcia also pointed out the collaborations between tournaments and betting companies and it being one of the causes of the online abuse received by players.

