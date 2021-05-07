"You are an example to everyone" - Lionel Messi, Martina Navratilova laud Rafael Nadal for winning Laureus Sportsman of the Year award

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi and tennis legend Martina Navratilova extended their congratulations to Rafael Nadal after the latter won the 2021 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award on Thursday.

Nadal beat Joshua Cheptegei (athletics), Armand Duplantis (athletics), Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1), LeBron James (basketball) and Robert Lewandowski (football) to claim the coveted accolade for the second time in his career.

Rafael Nadal first won the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in 2011. The Mallorcan has been nominated for this prize on four other occasions - 2009, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has won this award only once (2020) despite being nominated as many times as Nadal. The Argentine believes Rafael Nadal 'more than deserved' the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award this time. Messi stressed that the Mallorcan's hard work, longevity and perseverance make him an example to follow for many across the globe.

"Hi Rafa. I just wanted to congratulate you on this award which is obviously more than deserved," Lionel Messi said. "I would also like to say that you are an example to everyone because of your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years. And I wanted to send you warm regards."

Martina Navratilova, meanwhile, penned a heartfelt congratulatory message to Rafael Nadal, lauding him for his unparalleled levels of commitment and professionalism.

The American believes Nadal has well and truly etched his name in the history books with his continuous success over the last two decades. Navratilova also revealed that she is in awe of the Spaniard, and that she hopes he continues his dominance at Roland Garros.

"What can I say to you that hasn’t been told to you by countless others?" Navratilova said. "But, for me, watching you play, watching you compete for every point as if it is match point, your total and utter commitment to the sport, your professionalism is off the charts."

"People will be writing books about you so that they can teach others to do what you have done so well for, now almost 20 years," she added. "So I salute you, I respect you, I love watching you play and I hope you never quit so you can win, maybe 30 Roland Garros titles. Anyway, congratulations."

💬 "Hi Rafa. I would like to say that you're an example to everyone - your hard work, your perseverance and for being at the highest level for so many years"@FCBarcelona's Lionel Messi congratulates #Laureus21 World Sportsman of the Year Award winner, @RafaelNadal 💪 pic.twitter.com/UmKOxtBvc6 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 6, 2021

Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi have both pipped each other to win the Laureus Sportsman of the Year title previously

Lionel Messi won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award in 2020

Interestingly, Rafael Nadal and Lionel Messi both won their first Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award by pipping each other to the finish line.

When Nadal won in 2011, the nominees included Kobe Bryant (basketball), Andres Iniesta (football), Manny Pacquiao (boxing), Sebastian Vettel (Formula One), and, of course, Lionel Messi (football).

Nadal swept three of the four Grand Slams on offer in 2010 - the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. He also won the Rome Masters, the Italian Open and the Monte Carlos Masters, while finishing as the runner-up at the ATP Finals.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, won the award in 2020, pipping Rafael Nadal, Eliud Kipchoge (athletics), Marc Marquez (MotoGP) and Tiger Woods (golf). The Argentine did, however, have to share his award with Lewis Hamilton.

💬 "For me personally, of course achieving the 13th @rolandgarros, and equalled the 20th Grand Slam of @rogerfederer has been an unforgettable moment for me.@RafaelNadal, Laureus 2021 World Sportsman of the Year 🏆 #Laureus21 pic.twitter.com/YwhCQm6Wz1 — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 6, 2021