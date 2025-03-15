"Lionel Messi fans won't let this slide";"Absolutely shocking list": Fans react as Carlos Alcaraz names his top 5 soccer players ft. Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his list of the top five footballers of all time, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr., and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. His choices soon sparked discussion online, with many questioning the absence of 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Beyond his passion for tennis, Alcaraz has also shown a strong interest in soccer. In December last year, the Spaniard appeared thrilled while meeting Real Madrid players at the club's training ground ahead of their match against Sevilla.

Alacaraz, recently featured in an interview and was asked to pick his top five football players of all time. He replied by saying:

"Top 5 football players, history or still active? Cristiano Ronaldo. I mean that's difficult as well. Sergio Ramos, then Modric. I didn't see him play too much, but what I hear and what I've seen in videos, Ronaldinho. I am gonna go with Neymar."

Several fans reacted to the World No. 3's statement, with one questioning the omission of eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. Ronaldo and Messi are widely regarded as two of the greatest footballers of all time, with debates over their supremacy often dividing fans.

"Well RIP Carlitos, Messi fans wont let this slide lol :D," the fan said.

Another fan found the list "shocking" and wrote:

"Absolutely shocking list tbh. Just amazingly bad. But everyone has their flaws," they wrote.

"The question is clearly favorite players not best," a fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from the fans:

"Okay Carlitos, let's stick to tennis now," a user weighed in.

"Classic young Madrid fan. Ramos? No offense but he can't even hold Maldini's boot bag," another said.

"It’s so messed up to leave out Messi on that list!" One commented.

Carlos Alcaraz through to the BNP Paribas Open SF in Indian Wells

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz at BNP Paribas Open - Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has advanced to the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, defeating Argentina's Francisco Cerúndolo in a grueling quarterfinal clash.

The four-time Major champion took the first set convincingly, 6-3, and looked in complete control. However, the Argentine staged a strong comeback, dominating the second set to lead 4-1. Just as it seemed Cerúndolo would force a deciding set, Alcaraz rallied to level at 4-4 amid cool and windy conditions on Thursday. He eventually closed out the set 7-6(4), securing his place in the semifinals.

The 21-year-old will face Jack Draper in the semifinals, their fifth ATP Tour meeting, with Alcaraz leading 3-1 in their head-to-head. A win would put him one step closer to a third straight Indian Wells title, having won the previous two editions.

