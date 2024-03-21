"Literally begging to stop obsessing over their motherhood" - Naomi Osaka asked about facing fellow 'mom' Elina Svitolina in Miami Open 2R angers fans

Naomi Osaka being questioned about facing fellow mother Elina Svitolina in the second round of the 2024 Miami Open angered several tennis fans online.

Osaka defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto with a score of 6-3, 6-4 in just one hour and 18 minutes during the first round at the WTA 1000 in Miami. This marked her seventh appearance in the competition, and she is yet to be defeated in her opening match at the event.

After her win, the former World No. 1 was questioned about her next match against fellow mother Elina Svitolina. Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai in July 2023, and Svitolina gave birth to her daughter Skai in October 2022.

In response, Osaka graciously expressed that she considers it an "honor" to compete against the Ukrainian.

"I was watching her [Elina Svitolina] last year and I was admiring all her runs in Wimbledon and it's going to be I guess a really incredible honor to play against her. So I guess, I'll see when that happens" Osaka said.

Expand Tweet

However, tennis fans expressed their frustration on social media regarding the focus on players' motherhood rather than their performance on the court. One fan urged interviewers to refrain from asking questions about motherhood unless the players themselves bring it up.

"We are literally begging y'all to stop obsessing over their motherhood. We are thrilled to have them on tour and doing well but can you give them a chance to mention it first?! Focus on the policies they are requesting," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Another fan echoed the same opinion stating that the players would appreciate it more if the questions asked to them were focused on something different than them being mothers.

"Try not to mention them being mothers every two seconds. I’m sure just like us, the players would appreciate it if y’all talked about something else for once," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

A fan pointed out the disparity in how questions about parenthood are posed to male and female tennis players. While acknowledging the inspiring nature of female athletes who return to the sport after giving birth, they emphasized that these athletes should not be solely defined by their identity as mothers.

"No one says battle of dads when Daniil [Medvedev] and Novak [Djokovic] play. It’s just so unnecessary. Yes they are inspiring for plenty of female (because our bodies get affected) athletes but that’s not all they are," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina have faced each other six times on the WTA Tour

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Miami Open

Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina have faced each other six times on the WTA Tour, and now stand at an even split of wins with a head-to-head record of 3-3.

Their first encounter took place at the 2014 Japan Women's Open, where Svitolina emerged victorious with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. In 2016, they met twice, with Osaka claiming a second-round win at the Australian Open with a score of 6-4, 6-4, and then again in the Toray Pan Pacific Open semifinals, where she triumphed in three sets.

Svitolina turned the tables in 2018, defeating Osaka 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and then again at the Miami Open with a score of 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 64. Their last encounter was in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open, where Osaka emerged victorious, 6-4, 6-1 before lifting the title.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline