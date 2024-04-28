"Literally the most boring thing I’ve ever seen" "Expectations need to be higher for Gucci boy": Fans react to Jannik Sinner's Madrid Open 2024 outfit

Jannik Sinner's outfit for the 2024 Madrid Open has failed to impress tennis fans, eliciting disappointed reactions.

On the hunt for his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season, Sinner kicked off his Madrid campaign with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in 69 minutes to advance to the third round.

While he delivered a dominant on-court performance, it was his outfit that grabbed attention on social media. The Italian sported a white Nike shirt paired with green shorts featuring black detailing. One fan shared an image of his outfit and expressed their admiration for the look, suggesting that it's a winning kit.

"This is THE kit," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

However, other fans met the claim with ridicule, criticizing Jannik Sinner's outfit for being "boring" and "plain."

"Sinner fans must be so easy to please because why are they gagging over a plain white t-shirt?" one fan commented.

"The bar is in hell for straight men my god," another fan chimed in.

"Literally the most boring thing I've ever seen," said another.

Expand Tweet

Tennis writer Bastien Fachan also weighed in, contending that the expectations need to be higher for the World No. 2, as he's an ambassador for Italian luxury fashion house Gucci.

"Expectations need to be higher for Gucci Boy," Fachan posted.

Expand Tweet

One fan, meanwhile, took a dig at the Italian, implying that the boring kit suits his personality.

"Definitely a kit on par with his personality," the fan wrote.

Fans continued to mock and praise for the 22-year-old's outfit.

"The kit for what? Like…A plain white shirt and green shorts with a black stripe? Or is it the white cap that does it for you?" the fan posted.

"I feel like I’m in the twilight zone lmfao," another fan shared.

"Lmao this is basic af," said yet another.

Jannik Sinner to take on Pavel Kotov in Madrid Open 3R

Jannik Sinner

Following his commanding win over Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match, Jannik Sinner squares off against Pavel Kotov in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open. Kotov edged past Jordan Thompson 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to book his place against the top seed.

If Sinner emerges victorious against the Russian, he will take on the winner of the match between Flavio Cobolli and Karen Khachanov in the fourth round. Casper Ruud or Felix Auger-Aliassime is likely to be the Italian's quarterfinal opponent.

Jannik Sinner is on the hunt for his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season, following his triumph at the Miami Open.