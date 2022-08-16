"Literally hang it in Louvre; We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion" - Tennis fans react to watching Serena Williams practice her serve ahead of Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu

Among Serena Williams' strongest assets over the years on the tennis court has been her big booming serve. Williams' serve is considered among the most effective shots in tennis history and she will need it to fire if she wants to win big in the last few weeks of her tennis career.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a big match coming up as she begins her final ever campaign at the Cincinnati Open with a match against Emma Raducanu. Ahead of Tuesday's match, Williams was seen practicing her serve with her coach and closely observing her service motion.

Tony @tjc05 Could watch this alllll day Could watch this alllll day 😍 https://t.co/BTaXJqItEb

A Twitter user who caught the practice session posted a slow-motion video of Serena Williams' service motion. Tennis fans reacted to the same and could not shower enough praise upon watching her 'picture perfect' serving technique. One fan thanked Williams' mother, Oracene Price, who has coached her in the past, for playing a huge role in shaping the shot.

"Literally hang it in Louvre. We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion," read a post on Twitter.

Marty @Svitoflopina



We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion. Tony @tjc05 Could watch this alllll day Could watch this alllll day 😍 https://t.co/BTaXJqItEb Literally hang it in Louvre.We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion. twitter.com/tjc05/status/1… Literally hang it in Louvre.We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion. twitter.com/tjc05/status/1…

nemanja @nemanjaYVR Tony @tjc05 Could watch this alllll day Could watch this alllll day 😍 https://t.co/BTaXJqItEb The serve that won her 23 Grand Slam titles twitter.com/tjc05/status/1… The serve that won her 23 Grand Slam titles twitter.com/tjc05/status/1…

Williams' serve is considered among the most difficult serves to return in women's tennis. It has helped her time and again during difficult moments in the biggest matches over the years.

Another fan opined that Williams' service motion is among the most picturesque sights in the sport, likening it to certain techniques used by Muhammad Ali, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Usain Bolt in their respective sports.

"There are moves in every sport which are perfect and beautiful: Mohammed Alis footwork shuffle, Phelps butterfly technique, Simone biles “the biles” tumble, Usain bolts running technique. This is tennis’ (and of course Serena’s) entry to the list," read another tweet.

Spillomi (Tan’s Version) @Spllomi Tony @tjc05 Could watch this alllll day Could watch this alllll day 😍 https://t.co/BTaXJqItEb There are moves in every sport which are perfect and beautiful: Mohammed Alis footwork shuffle, Phelps butterfly technique, Simone biles “the biles” tumble, Usain bolts running technique. This is tennis’ (and of course Serena’s) entry to the list twitter.com/tjc05/status/1… There are moves in every sport which are perfect and beautiful: Mohammed Alis footwork shuffle, Phelps butterfly technique, Simone biles “the biles” tumble, Usain bolts running technique. This is tennis’ (and of course Serena’s) entry to the list twitter.com/tjc05/status/1…

Here are a few more reactions from fans to Serena Williams practicing the serve ahead of her Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu:

CoffeeLiciousLady @LiciousCoffee



I pray 🏽 GOAT tennis teaches this to Jr. @tjc05 Too bad “It” cannot be cloned because players will pay to buy it.I pray🏽 GOAT tennisteaches this to Jr. @tjc05 Too bad “It” cannot be cloned because players will pay to buy it.I pray 👸🏽 GOAT tennis 🎾 teaches this to Jr.

"I'm fortunate to be able to play her" - Emma Raducanu ahead of her match against Serena Williams

Serena Williams in action at the National Bank Open Toronto

Regarded as a 'clash of the generations', Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu is the duo's first career match-up. Ahead of the match, reigning US Open champion Raducanu expressed her delight at just getting the opportunity to play against the American tennis legend.

The British teenager said that she will remember the match for the rest of her life, regardless of the final result.

"For our careers to have crossed like this, I'm fortunate to be able to play her," Raducanu said during a press conference in Cincinnati. "Whatever happens, it'll be an incredible experience that I'll surely remember for the rest of my life."

Raducanu recognized that this will most likely be her first and final match against the 23-time Major champion, who is set to retire after the US Open.

"It will be an exciting match. I'm looking forward to it. It will be an amazing opportunity to play the best tennis player of all time. This will probably be my last opportunity," she further said.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis SERENA WILLIAMS vs. EMMA RADUCANU



In the first round of Cincinnati, for the penultimate tournament of her monumental career, the American legend will start with a clash against the British prodigy! SERENA WILLIAMS vs. EMMA RADUCANUIn the first round of Cincinnati, for the penultimate tournament of her monumental career, the American legend will start with a clash against the British prodigy! 🔥 SERENA WILLIAMS vs. EMMA RADUCANU 🔥In the first round of Cincinnati, for the penultimate tournament of her monumental career, the American legend will start with a clash against the British prodigy! https://t.co/T7JIosDyRo

Serena Williams won her first singles match of the season at last week's Canadian Open, a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. She then lost 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 against reigning Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic in what was her final career match at the Canadian Open.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan