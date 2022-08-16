"Literally hang it in Louvre; We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion" - Tennis fans react to watching Serena Williams practice her serve ahead of Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu

Among Serena Williams' strongest assets over the years on the tennis court has been her big booming serve. Williams' serve is considered among the most effective shots in tennis history and she will need it to fire if she wants to win big in the last few weeks of her tennis career.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion has a big match coming up as she begins her final ever campaign at the Cincinnati Open with a match against Emma Raducanu. Ahead of Tuesday's match, Williams was seen practicing her serve with her coach and closely observing her service motion.
A Twitter user who caught the practice session posted a slow-motion video of Serena Williams' service motion. Tennis fans reacted to the same and could not shower enough praise upon watching her 'picture perfect' serving technique. One fan thanked Williams' mother, Oracene Price, who has coached her in the past, for playing a huge role in shaping the shot.
"Literally hang it in Louvre. We thank Oracene for fixing Serena's service motion," read a post on Twitter.
Williams' serve is considered among the most difficult serves to return in women's tennis. It has helped her time and again during difficult moments in the biggest matches over the years.
Another fan opined that Williams' service motion is among the most picturesque sights in the sport, likening it to certain techniques used by Muhammad Ali, Michael Phelps, Simone Biles, and Usain Bolt in their respective sports.
"There are moves in every sport which are perfect and beautiful: Mohammed Alis footwork shuffle, Phelps butterfly technique, Simone biles “the biles” tumble, Usain bolts running technique. This is tennis’ (and of course Serena’s) entry to the list," read another tweet.
Here are a few more reactions from fans to Serena Williams practicing the serve ahead of her Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu:
"I'm fortunate to be able to play her" - Emma Raducanu ahead of her match against Serena Williams
Regarded as a 'clash of the generations', Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener against Emma Raducanu is the duo's first career match-up. Ahead of the match, reigning US Open champion Raducanu expressed her delight at just getting the opportunity to play against the American tennis legend.
The British teenager said that she will remember the match for the rest of her life, regardless of the final result.
"For our careers to have crossed like this, I'm fortunate to be able to play her," Raducanu said during a press conference in Cincinnati. "Whatever happens, it'll be an incredible experience that I'll surely remember for the rest of my life."
Raducanu recognized that this will most likely be her first and final match against the 23-time Major champion, who is set to retire after the US Open.
"It will be an exciting match. I'm looking forward to it. It will be an amazing opportunity to play the best tennis player of all time. This will probably be my last opportunity," she further said.
Serena Williams won her first singles match of the season at last week's Canadian Open, a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz. She then lost 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 against reigning Olympic singles champion Belinda Bencic in what was her final career match at the Canadian Open.