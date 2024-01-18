"Literally wearing a bin bag," "Wearing this must've been a nightmare"- Ben Shelton's Australian Open kit by Roger Federer-backed On disappoints fans

Ben Shelton has safely navigated the first two rounds at the 2024 Australian Open, but his On Running kit seems to have caught more fan attention.

In March 2023, Shelton signed a sponsorship deal with On, a Swiss running shoe and apparel brand in which Roger Federer is a minority investor. He was the first tennis player to be outfitted by On alongside WTA World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

The American debuted his new kit for the 2024 season, an all black t-shirt with pink lines running through it, at the Australian Open. The No. 16 seed sailed through his first-round match against Roberto Bautista Agut, winning 6-2, 7-6 (2), 7-5. He was made to work hard in his second-round match by Christopher O'Connell but came through, 6-3, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

An image of Shelton from his match against O'Connell in which his t-shirt is glued to his body due to sweat went viral on X (formerly Twitter). Fans were not impressed by the sight and blamed On for making a poor-quality kit.

Many said that cheap fabric possibly led to the t-shirt being glued. Others compared it to a garbage bag and spared a thought for Shelton, for whom it must have been uncomfortable in that t-shirt.

"What’s wrong with these ON shirts, Jesus," a fan wrote.

"For me that sweaty shirt is a major ick," said another fan.

"I like On as a brand but my god their clothes don’t wear well," a fan commented on X.

"wearing this in such conditions must have been a nightmare," a fan stated.

"Literally wearing a bin bag," joked another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions to Ben Shelton's On Running kit:

Ben Shelton to face Adrian Mannarino in 3R at Australian Open 2024

Ben Shelton pictured during the second round at 2024 Australian Open

Ben Shelton will continue his campaign at the 2024 Australian Open against Adrian Mannarino in the third round on January 19. The two men have faced each other once before, with Mannarino beating Shelton in the round of 64 at the 2023 Miami Open, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Mannarino, seeded 20th, has faced a testing start to his campaign in Melbourne this year. His first two matches were marathon five-setters in which he managed to oust former Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka and Jaume Munar. Shelton presents another difficult match-up for the 35-year-old Frenchman.

Shelton notably burst onto the ATP scene with his surprising quarterfinal run at the 2023 Australian Open. The American bettered Zhizhen Zhang, Nicolas Jarry, Alexei Popyrin, and JJ Wolf before falling to Tommy Paul in the last eight.

