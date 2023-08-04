"Live it up man" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian shows off his Tom Brady jersey; wishes the NFL legend a happy birthday

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently wished NFL legend Tom Brady a happy birthday in a video message.

Ohanian, Williams, and Brady have a friendly relationship based on mutual admiration and respect. Both Williams and Brady are considered GOATs in their respective fields - tennis and American football.

Brady, who turned 46 on Thursday, August 3, retired from the NFL earlier this year. He has won seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three NFL MVPs. Brady is widely regarded as the best quarterback of all time and one of the most successful athletes in history.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian posted a video in his Instagram story on Thursday.

"Happy cake day @tombrady," Ohanian wrote on Instagram.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

In the video, Ohanian can be seen standing in front of a framed and autographed Tom Brady jersey that has not been hung on the wall yet.

"Hey Tom, what do you think? I think I should probably hang this thing up, right? Happy birthday. Happy birthday. Live it up, man," Ohanian said.

Ohanian has previously praised Brady for his longevity and performance in the NFL. He was present at Raymond James Stadium when Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the LA Rams in November 2022 and shared his appreciation for the quarterback’s skills.

Tom Brady backs Serena Williams as she gears up for her ESPN docuseries

Tom Brady (L) and Serena Williams (R)

Excitement is coursing through Tom Brady as he eagerly anticipates the upcoming ESPN documentary series titled 'In the Arena: Serena Williams'.

Brady, a renowned NFL quarterback with seven Super Bowl victories under his belt, is collaborating in the production of the series through his company, 199 Productions.

Both Brady and Williams stand tall as iconic athletes in their respective domains, having dominated their sports for well over two decades. The duo has navigated parallel challenges and controversies throughout their careers, encompassing issues like injuries, aging, scandals, and critique.

Brady took to his Instagram stories to express his enthusiasm for Williams' docuseries.

Tom Brady on Instagram

This multi-part documentary will delve into the depths of Williams' extraordinary career and personal life, presenting an intimate and all-encompassing narrative. It will provide insights from Serena Williams herself and significant figures who played pivotal roles in her journey. Moreover, it will delve into the 41-year-old's cultural influence and enduring legacy.

While specific details like the release date remain undisclosed, viewers can anticipate an enthralling and motivational portrayal of two of the most exceptional athletes in history.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas