"Lived freely the whole time, not sure Boris Becker had the same experience" - Nick Kyrgios mocks German for running out of money and going to prison

Nick Kyrgios' feud with Boris Becker dragged on on Tuesday, this time with the Australian mocking Becker for running out of money and going to prison.

In a squabble that has gone on for days, Kyrgios and Becker have traded blows at each other, beginning with the Australian opining that yesteryear players were too slow and that they would struggle to compete in the modern day.

Becker retaliated by bringing up Kyrgios' achievements on the court, which led to the 28-year-old making fun of the German icon for hiding assets in his bankruptcy case last year. For doing so, the former World No. 1 was sentenced to prison in the UK, and he served eight months before being deported back to Germany.

Earlier on Tuesday, they continued their fight, with Boris Becker telling Kyrgios to show respect for the past. Kyrgios hit back by saying that he has been responsible for bringing fans to tennis through Netflix's 'Break Point' docuseries, emphasizing that he has achieved success without the help of anyone.

One fan on social media sided with Becker in the fight, joking that the German icon is a six-time Grand Slam champion while Kyrgios is now offering free subscriptions to his OnlyFans account.

The former World No. 13 did not take kindly to it, bringing up Becker's prison charge to put him down.

"Hahahaha ONE WENT TO PRISON (ran out of money) the other is using his brand to make more. Goodnight," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

When one fan tried to take a swipe at Kyrgios by suggesting that he's someone who once assautled his ex-girlfriend, the Aussie immediately responded by pointing out that all the charges were dropped.

Once again, he used it to put Boris Becker down, saying that he lived freely after the accusation, unlike the former World No. 1 who had to spend time in prison.

"Hmmm you might want to fact check that. Clean. Charges got dropped. Lived freely the whole time. Although not sure Boris had the same experience," Kyrgios said.

"Not once have I taken ‘Slams’ away from Boris Becker or any of these legends" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios clarified to his fans that he has never shown a lack of respect for the past by taking Slams away from Boris Becker or any other legend. Instead, the Aussie simply wanted to convey that he has built his brand over the years in his own way.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist went on to lament how he's not seen as credible despite having a Major runner-up trophy:

"Not once have I taken ‘slams’ away from Becker, or any of these legends. Not once have I said I’ve impacted the game MORE.

"I’ve simply said that I’ve built my own brand and done it my way & brought fans. Apparently a slam finalist has no credibility. Night, done with this convo."

